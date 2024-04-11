Here are rock and metal bands who either don't have a bassist or don't have a guitarist.

Of course, the traditional rock/metal band setup includes vocals, guitar, bass and drums. And, sometimes keyboard. Or sometimes without vocals! But rarely do you ever see an act that lacks guitar or bass entirely.

For the acts listed below, their reasons are all unique to them and the sound they're pursuing. Who needs guitar when you've got a black metal bands that swaps out the six-string for a hammered dulcimer? What's a hammered dulcimer? Learn more further below.

READ MORE: 10 Rock + Metal Bands Who Changed Singers After Their First Album

As for those group who are sans bassist, it worked out quite fine for The White Stripes, didn't it? Even when limited to just filling space in the mix because some low end always feels good rumbling beneath a guitar, it's generally difficult to imagine recordings sounding complete and balanced without it. That's not the case with some of these bands!

Elsewhere, you'll see one group who only uses a drummer with the rest of the instrumentation being vocalized by multiple singers.

Whatever the case, restrictions tend to heighten creativity and push it to new areas, which is what makes this music so excited.

See the bands who have done just fine without a guitarist or without a bassist below.

Rock + Metal Bands Who Don’t Have a Bassist These stripped-down bands are managing fine with just guitar, keyboards and drums. Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks

A shirt from the Loudwire merch store with the design I 'Horns' Metal, showing a skeleton hand making the metal horns gesture Loudwiremerch.com loading...

12 Rock + Metal Bands Who Don’t Have a Guitarist They manage to rock out without the most popular instrument in rock music. Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks

10 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except for their bassist. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

15 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Guitarist Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except for a sole guitarist. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

READ MORE: 20 of the Cheapest Rock Records Ever Made