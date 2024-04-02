Twenty One Pilots Ticket Prices Soar + Fans Have Some Thoughts
The Twenty One Pilots' "Clancy World Tour" is a hot ticket, but some fans are feeling burned about the ticket prices.
On Tuesday (April 2), the band was trending on X (formerly Twitter) with many of the comments concerning the rising prices of concert tickets to see the duo, with a number of fans sharing that ticket prices had risen over $200 for general admission.
Twenty One Pilots Return to Touring
It's been a while for Twenty One Pilots fans, who per Setlist.fm last took the concert stage on Sept. 10, 2023 in Ohio for a one off show at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. Prior to that, they hadn't performed since April 1, 2023, seemingly finishing out the tour cycle from their previous album.
Last week, Twenty One Pilots announced a massive global headline tour starting Aug. 15 in Denver and continuing through May 14 of 2025 in London in support of the group's upcoming album, Clancy. Pre-sales for the tour were announced to begin today (April 2) and it didn't take long before the sticker shock on the ticket prices to send music fans to social media to comment.
READ MORE: The Most Played Song Live of 35 Big Alternative Rock Bands
What Fans Are Saying About Twenty One Pilots Concert Ticket Prices
The meme game was strong amongst Twenty One Pilots fans who used a wide array of photo postings and captions to portray their dismay over the concert ticket prices. Whether it be a sad panda, hospital monitors, The Office's Michael Scott or a man "making it rain" dollar bills, fans sufficiently expressed their feelings about the prices.
One fan noted the $200+ price for pit tickets at their show, while others added more commentary on the matter. "For those prices, it better be the eras tour twenty one pilots version, damn," said one person. "$200 for GA? I think I should fully retired from being a twenty one pilots fan starting today added another." And yet a third offered, "Seeing twenty one pilots become artist that have 200$+ ticket prices is insane." See more comments below:
Fans Reflect on Ticket Prices of Old
"I remember paying $20 for my twenty one pilots ticket back in 2014. Y'all Clancy stands stay safe out there," warned one fan.
"It’s official. twenty one pilots pit tickets are more expensive then VIP backstage lounge FOB tickets in 2018," revealed another.
"The total price of two twenty one pilots tickets 7 years ago compared to the price of one during presale today (same venue too)," added another.
Meanwhile, another fan reserved their vitriol not for the band, but for Ticketmaster over the fees and pricing.
More comments reflecting on the ticketing prices of old and what fans wished for can be seen below.
Where You Can See Twenty One Pilots in 2024
Aug. 15, 2024 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Aug. 21, 2024 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 22, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 24, 2024 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Aug. 25, 2024 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Intuit Dome
Aug. 28, 2024 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Intuit Dome
Aug. 30, 2024 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Aug. 31, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 3, 2024 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Sept. 4, 2024 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 6, 2024 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 10, 2024 - Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
Sept. 11, 2024 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
Sept. 13, 2024 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Sept. 14, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 15, 2024 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 17, 2024 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Sept. 18, 2024 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Sept. 20, 2024 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 25, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 27, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 28, 2024 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sept. 29, 2024 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 1, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 2, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 4, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 5, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 8, 2024 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 9, 2024 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 10, 2024 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 12, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @Target Center
World Tour Dates
Nov. 17, 2024 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
Nov. 19, 2024 - Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
Nov. 21, 2024 - Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Nov. 24, 2024 - Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
April 7, 2025 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
April 8, 2025 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
April 9, 2025 - Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
April 12, 2025 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
April 13, 2025 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
April 16, 2025 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
April 17, 2025 - Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
April 21, 2025 - Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
April 22, 2025 - Barcelona, ES @ Palau San Jordi
April 24, 2025 - Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
April 27, 2025 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
April 28, 2025 - Milan, IT @ Forum
April 30, 2025 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 1, 2025 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
May 2, 2025 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
May 5, 2025 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
May 6, 2025 - Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
May 8, 2025 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
May 9, 2025 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
May 11, 2025 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
May 13, 2025 - London, UK @ The O2
May 14, 2025 - London, UK @ The O2
2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff