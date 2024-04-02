Twenty One Pilots Ticket Prices Soar + Fans Have Some Thoughts

The Twenty One Pilots' "Clancy World Tour" is a hot ticket, but some fans are feeling burned about the ticket prices.

On Tuesday (April 2), the band was trending on X (formerly Twitter) with many of the comments concerning the rising prices of concert tickets to see the duo, with a number of fans sharing that ticket prices had risen over $200 for general admission.

Twenty One Pilots Return to Touring

It's been a while for Twenty One Pilots fans, who per Setlist.fm last took the concert stage on Sept. 10, 2023 in Ohio for a one off show at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. Prior to that, they hadn't performed since April 1, 2023, seemingly finishing out the tour cycle from their previous album.

Last week, Twenty One Pilots announced a massive global headline tour starting Aug. 15 in Denver and continuing through May 14 of 2025 in London in support of the group's upcoming album, Clancy. Pre-sales for the tour were announced to begin today (April 2) and it didn't take long before the sticker shock on the ticket prices to send music fans to social media to comment.

What Fans Are Saying About Twenty One Pilots Concert Ticket Prices

The meme game was strong amongst Twenty One Pilots fans who used a wide array of photo postings and captions to portray their dismay over the concert ticket prices. Whether it be a sad panda, hospital monitors, The Office's Michael Scott or a man "making it rain" dollar bills, fans sufficiently expressed their feelings about the prices.

One fan noted the $200+ price for pit tickets at their show, while others added more commentary on the matter. "For those prices, it better be the eras tour twenty one pilots version, damn," said one person. "$200 for GA? I think I should fully retired from being a twenty one pilots fan starting today added another." And yet a third offered, "Seeing twenty one pilots become artist that have 200$+ ticket prices is insane." See more comments below:

Fans Reflect on Ticket Prices of Old

"I remember paying $20 for my twenty one pilots ticket back in 2014. Y'all Clancy stands stay safe out there," warned one fan.

"It’s official. twenty one pilots pit tickets are more expensive then VIP backstage lounge FOB tickets in 2018," revealed another.

"The total price of two twenty one pilots tickets 7 years ago compared to the price of one during presale today (same venue too)," added another.

Meanwhile, another fan reserved their vitriol not for the band, but for Ticketmaster over the fees and pricing.

More comments reflecting on the ticketing prices of old and what fans wished for can be seen below.

Where You Can See Twenty One Pilots in 2024

Aug. 15, 2024 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Aug. 21, 2024 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 22, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 24, 2024 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Aug. 25, 2024 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

Aug. 28, 2024 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

Aug. 30, 2024 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Aug. 31, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 3, 2024 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 4, 2024 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 6, 2024 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 10, 2024 - Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Sept. 11, 2024 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 13, 2024 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 14, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 15, 2024 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 17, 2024 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 18, 2024 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 20, 2024 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 25, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 27, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 28, 2024 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sept. 29, 2024 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 1, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 2, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 4, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 5, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 8, 2024 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 9, 2024 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10, 2024 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 12, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @Target Center

World Tour Dates

Nov. 17, 2024 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

Nov. 19, 2024 - Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

Nov. 21, 2024 - Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Nov. 24, 2024 - Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

April 7, 2025 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

April 9, 2025 - Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025 - Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

April 13, 2025 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025 - Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025 - Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

April 22, 2025 - Barcelona, ES @ Palau San Jordi

April 24, 2025 - Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025 - Milan, IT @ Forum

April 30, 2025 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

May 5, 2025 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025 - Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

May 11, 2025 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

May 13, 2025 - London, UK @ The O2

May 14, 2025 - London, UK @ The O2