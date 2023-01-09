Has it really been 10 years? Time certainly does fly, and it feels like yesterday that some of the music from 2013 was rocking our world. In this list we take a trip down memory lane showcasing some of the key rock and metal albums that left their imprint on 2013 and have stood the test of time to remain standouts a full decade later.

It was a year in which Black Sabbath's original lineup recorded their first album together since 1978 with 13. And speaking of returns, Nine Inch Nails ended their hiatus by dropping Hesitation Marks.

It was also a year in which some of rock and metal's top acts showed their ambition, with Stone Sour dropping the second part of their House of Gold & Bones album, Five Finger Death Punch issuing two volumes of The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell and Black Veil Brides giving us the two-act Wretched and Divine: The Story of the Wild Ones album.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg of what you'll find in this reflection of 25 Major Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2023. So be sure to check out this nod to 2013's most impactful albums below.

25 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2023 One decade down for these new classics!