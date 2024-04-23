2024 Ohana Festival Lineup Revealed – Pearl Jam, Neil Young + More

The 2024 edition of the Ohana Festival is set with Pearl Jam set to headline the opening and closing nights of the music weekend and Neil Young and Crazy Horse headlining the Saturday lineup.

The Ohana Festival returns to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California the weekend of Sept. 27-29, and aside from the legendary headliners, you've got a pretty stacked and eclectic bill on hand to entertain.

Pearl Jam will be joined on Friday by Garbage, country superstar Maren Morris, Crowded House, Ryan Beatty, Dogstar, Gabriels, Flipturn, Jaime Wyatt, Linka Moja and Pillow Queens.

The Saturday bill has Neil Young and Crazy Horse leading the way, with Turnpike Troubadours, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, Glen Hansard, Cat Power sings Dylan '66, The Moss, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joe Wong, Nite Creatures, Goldie Boutillier and Very Nice Person all set to play.

Pearl Jam get to close out the weekend as well on Sunday, while sharing the concert stage with Alanis Morissette, Idles, The Breeders, Peter Cat Recording Co. Kim Gordon, La Lom, La Santa Cecilia, Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers, Bad Nerves and John Cruz.

This should be a great year for Pearl Jam fans as the band is back with a new album, having just released their well-received Dark Matter record.

The Ten Club pre-sale is now currently underway, with additional ticketing information found at the Ohana Festival website.

ohana festival 2024 admat Ohana Festival loading...