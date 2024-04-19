17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 12-18, 2024)
Another week, and we've got 17 new rock and metal tours just announced and competing for your concert dollar.
One of the big new tours this week is a co-headliner featuring Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment, with support from Avatar and TX2. We've also got a new late summer run from Chevelle with support from Tigercub and Underoath will be hitting the road for dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of They're Only Chasing Safety.
Alice Cooper just added a bunch of new dates, GWAR has two legs of shows and Hawthorne Heights has a summer packed teaming them with many of the bands they toured with back in their early days.
Plus we've got some big festival updates on the horizon, with Eddie Vedder dropping some knowledge about this year's Ohana Festival.
See what all was just announced below.
The Aristocrats
Tour Dates: July 2 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Black Flag
Tour Dates: May 4 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The tour is dubbed "The First Four Years," which is where the focus of the set will be.
Ticketing Info
Boys Like Girls
Tour Dates: June 1 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: Grayscale
Ticketing Info
Chevelle
Tour Dates: July 19 - Sept. 28
Support Acts: Tigercub
Ticketing Info
Clutch/Rival Sons
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 10
Support Acts: Fu Manchu, Black Stone Cherry
Ticketing Info
The Convalescence
Tour Dates: May 17 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: Green Jelly, King 810, Shaggy 2 Dope, Sea Of Treachery
Ticketing Info
Alice Cooper
Tour Dates: July 30 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Entheos
Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Extreme
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 28
Support Acts: Living Colour
Ticketing Info
Fuel
Tour Dates: April 27 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
GWAR
Tour Dates: June 7 - 17, Sept. 12 - 20
Support Acts: Weedeater, X-Cops, Squid Pisser (all first leg) Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ (all second leg)
Ticketing Info
Hawthorne Heights
Tour Dates: July 22 - Sept. 15
Support Acts: Thursday, Cartel, Saosin, I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Stick to Your Guns
Ticketing Info
Hot Water Music
Tour Dates: May 3 - June 29
Support Acts: Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs, Tim Barry
Ticketing Info
Ice Nine Kills / In This Moment
Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - Sept. 10
Support Acts: Avatar and TX2
Ticketing Info
Poolside at the Flamingo
Tour Dates: May 16 - June 28
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Underoath
Tour Dates: July 13 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band is promoting the 20th anniversary of They're Only Chasing Safety
Ticketing Info
White Reaper
Tour Dates: June 17 - 21
Support Acts: Spiritual Cramp
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Eddie Vedder let slip during a KROQ radio interview that Pearl Jam will headline two of the three nights, while Neil Young will headline the other at the annual Ohana Festival this year. The music weekend takes place Sept 27-29 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif.
Ticketing Info
* E. Town Concrete, Cold as Life and Black Flag will headline the 2024 edition of the This Is Hardcore Festival Aug. 2-4 in Philadelphia.
Ticketing Info
