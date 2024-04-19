17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 12-18, 2024)

17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 12-18, 2024)

Greg Doherty / Amy Sussman / Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images

Another week, and we've got 17 new rock and metal tours just announced and competing for your concert dollar.

One of the big new tours this week is a co-headliner featuring Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment, with support from Avatar and TX2. We've also got a new late summer run from Chevelle with support from Tigercub and Underoath will be hitting the road for dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of They're Only Chasing Safety.

Alice Cooper just added a bunch of new dates, GWAR has two legs of shows and Hawthorne Heights has a summer packed teaming them with many of the bands they toured with back in their early days.

Plus we've got some big festival updates on the horizon, with Eddie Vedder dropping some knowledge about this year's Ohana Festival.

See what all was just announced below.

The Aristocrats

Jon Luini
loading...

Tour Dates: July 2 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Black Flag

Karl Walter, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: May 4 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The tour is dubbed "The First Four Years," which is where the focus of the set will be.
Ticketing Info

Boys Like Girls

Chung Sung-Jun, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: June 1 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: Grayscale
Ticketing Info

Chevelle

Photo by Joseph Cultice
loading...

Tour Dates: July 19 - Sept. 28
Support Acts: Tigercub
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Best Hard Rock Album of Every Year Since 1970

Clutch/Rival Sons

Steve Thrasher / Danny Wimmer Presents
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 10
Support Acts: Fu Manchu, Black Stone Cherry
Ticketing Info

The Convalescence

Cleopatra Records
loading...

Tour Dates: May 17 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: Green Jelly, King 810, Shaggy 2 Dope, Sea Of Treachery
Ticketing Info

Alice Cooper

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: July 30 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Entheos

Lizzy Livingston
loading...

Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Extreme

Photo by Jesse Lirola
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 28
Support Acts: Living Colour
Ticketing Info

Fuel

PHOTO CREDIT: MATT SMITH AND TIM MAXWELL
loading...

Tour Dates: April 27 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

GWAR

Joey Cenft
loading...

Tour Dates: June 7 - 17, Sept. 12 - 20
Support Acts: Weedeater, X-Cops, Squid Pisser (all first leg) Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ (all second leg)
Ticketing Info

Hawthorne Heights

Wind-Up Records
loading...

Tour Dates: July 22 - Sept. 15
Support Acts: Thursday, Cartel, Saosin, I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Stick to Your Guns
Ticketing Info

Hot Water Music

Jesse Korman
loading...

Tour Dates: May 3 - June 29
Support Acts: Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs, Tim Barry
Ticketing Info

Ice Nine Kills / In This Moment

Jonathan Wiener / Joe Cotela
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - Sept. 10
Support Acts: Avatar and TX2
Ticketing Info

Poolside at the Flamingo

Cosa Nostra PR
loading...

Tour Dates: May 16 - June 28
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Underoath

Photo by Dan Newman
loading...

Tour Dates: July 13 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band is promoting the 20th anniversary of They're Only Chasing Safety
Ticketing Info

White Reaper

Rob Loud
loading...

Tour Dates: June 17 - 21
Support Acts: Spiritual Cramp
Ticketing Info

 

Also of Note:

Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images
loading...

* Eddie Vedder let slip during a KROQ radio interview that Pearl Jam will headline two of the three nights, while Neil Young will headline the other at the annual Ohana Festival this year. The music weekend takes place Sept 27-29 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif.
Ticketing Info

* E. Town Concrete, Cold as Life and Black Flag will headline the 2024 edition of the This Is Hardcore Festival Aug. 2-4 in Philadelphia.
Ticketing Info

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

Start saving your money now!

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Black Flag, Boys Like Girls, Chevelle, Clutch, Entheos, Extreme, Fuel, GWAR, Hawthorne Heights, Hot Water Music, Ice Nine Kills, In This Moment, Ohana Festival, Poolside at the Flamingo, Rival Sons, The Aristocrats, The Convalescence, This Is Hardcore Festival, Underoath, White Reaper
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire