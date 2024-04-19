Another week, and we've got 17 new rock and metal tours just announced and competing for your concert dollar.

One of the big new tours this week is a co-headliner featuring Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment, with support from Avatar and TX2. We've also got a new late summer run from Chevelle with support from Tigercub and Underoath will be hitting the road for dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of They're Only Chasing Safety.

Alice Cooper just added a bunch of new dates, GWAR has two legs of shows and Hawthorne Heights has a summer packed teaming them with many of the bands they toured with back in their early days.

Plus we've got some big festival updates on the horizon, with Eddie Vedder dropping some knowledge about this year's Ohana Festival.

See what all was just announced below.

The Aristocrats

Tour Dates: July 2 - Aug. 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Black Flag

Tour Dates: May 4 - Aug. 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The tour is dubbed "The First Four Years," which is where the focus of the set will be.

Boys Like Girls

Tour Dates: June 1 - Aug. 24

Support Acts: Grayscale

Chevelle

Tour Dates: July 19 - Sept. 28

Support Acts: Tigercub

Clutch/Rival Sons

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 10

Support Acts: Fu Manchu, Black Stone Cherry

The Convalescence

Tour Dates: May 17 - Aug. 17

Support Acts: Green Jelly, King 810, Shaggy 2 Dope, Sea Of Treachery

Alice Cooper

Tour Dates: July 30 - Aug. 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Entheos

Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Extreme

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 28

Support Acts: Living Colour

Fuel

Tour Dates: April 27 - Nov. 9

Support Acts: None listed

GWAR

Tour Dates: June 7 - 17, Sept. 12 - 20

Support Acts: Weedeater, X-Cops, Squid Pisser (all first leg) Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ (all second leg)

Hawthorne Heights

Tour Dates: July 22 - Sept. 15

Support Acts: Thursday, Cartel, Saosin, I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Stick to Your Guns

Hot Water Music

Tour Dates: May 3 - June 29

Support Acts: Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs, Tim Barry

Ice Nine Kills / In This Moment

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - Sept. 10

Support Acts: Avatar and TX2

Poolside at the Flamingo

Tour Dates: May 16 - June 28

Support Acts: None listed

Underoath

Tour Dates: July 13 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The band is promoting the 20th anniversary of They're Only Chasing Safety

White Reaper

Tour Dates: June 17 - 21

Support Acts: Spiritual Cramp

Also of Note:

* Eddie Vedder let slip during a KROQ radio interview that Pearl Jam will headline two of the three nights, while Neil Young will headline the other at the annual Ohana Festival this year. The music weekend takes place Sept 27-29 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif.

* E. Town Concrete, Cold as Life and Black Flag will headline the 2024 edition of the This Is Hardcore Festival Aug. 2-4 in Philadelphia.

