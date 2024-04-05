It's time to fork out for concert tickets as we've got 15 new rock and metal tours and five big festivals announced this past week.

It's a big week for alt-rock acts and classic rock bands. The Black Keys announced a major tour. So did Dashboard Confessional and Smashing Pumpkins. And you've got Heart, Foreigner and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo holding it down for the older set.

This week also brought us to major festival announcements with the annual Rocklahoma and Rock Fest lineups being revealed. Meanwhile, the Big Texas Metal Fest and New England Metal and Hardcore festival lineups were finalized.

What concerts will you see? Which festivals are you blocking out time for? See what just got announced this past week below.

Assimilator

assimilator ClawHammer PR loading...

Tour Dates: June 1 - 8

Support Acts: Throne

BEAT, A Touring Performance of King Crimson's Discipline, Beat + Three of a Perfect Pair Albums

beat, tony levin, steve vai, adrian belew, danny carey SKH Music loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: King Crimson's Tony Levin and Adrian Belew will be joined by Steve Vai and Danny Carey in performing music from the three albums.

Ticketing Info

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Big Head Todd & The Monsters

Big head todd and the monsters, todd park mohr Christian Petersen, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 25 - Aug. 24

Support Acts: Blues Traveler (July 30 - Aug. 24)

Ticketing Info

The Black Keys

the black keys, patrick carney, dan auerbach Larry Niehaus loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Nov. 12

Support Acts: The Head and the Heart

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Most Played Songs Live By 35 Big Alt-Rock Bands

Blacklite District

blacklite district Blacklite District loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Dashboard Confessional

dashboard confessional Press photo by Salma Bustos loading...

Tour Dates: May 3 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn

Ticketing Info

Foreigner

foreigner Photo by Karsten Steiger loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 9

Support Acts: Loverboy, Lita Ford

Ticketing Info

Franky and the All Nighters

franky and the all-nighters Photo Credit: Bryan Hainer loading...

Tour Dates: Las Vegas' Red Rock Casino Resort (June 6, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 17); Los Angeles' Whisky a Go Go (June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 16)

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Heart

Heart Chris Cain loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Dec. 15

Support Acts: Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, BTO Featuring Randy Bachman

Ticketing Info

Ill Nino

Ill Niño Tom Barbee loading...

Tour Dates: June 11 - 30

Support Acts: Flaw, A Killer's Confession, The Crowned, ReDefined, Scarlet View

Notes: 25 Years of Latin Metal Tour

Ticketing Info

Misery Signals

Metalcore band Misery Signals standing next to one another HollenbaughPhotography.com loading...

Tour Dates: July 12 - Oct. 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Both Jesse Zaraska and Karl Schubach will sing for the band on their farewell tour run.

Ticketing Info

Ted Nugent

Mark Weiss, Getty Images Mark Weiss, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Powerwolf

German metal band Powerwolf in 2024, in an orante hall with flames in the background VDPictures loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 15

Support Acts: Unleash the Archers

Ticketing Info

Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom loading...

Tour Dates: July 29 - Sept. 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

concert crowd, exit festival 2021 Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images loading...

* Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot and Disturbed will headline Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma Sept. 30 - Oct. 1. They're joined on the bill by Evanescence, Halestorm, A Day to Remember, Skillet, Lamb of God, Mastodon and others.

Ticketing Info

* Jelly Roll, Shinedown and Thirty Seconds to Mars will headline the 2024 Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. They'll be joined on the bill July 18-20 by Chevelle, The Hu, Fever 333, The 2 Live Crew, Parkway Drive, Beartooth, Atreyu, From Ashes to New, 311, Killswitch Engage, Sevendust, Dirty Honey and Ayron Jones

Ticketing Info

* Killswitch Engage playing a 25th anniversary set, plus Suicidal Tendencies, Slaughter to Prevail and Machine Head are among those playing the 2024 New England Metal and Hardcore Festival. The music weekend is set for Sept. 21 and 22 at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Mass.

Ticketing Info

* After some previous teases, the full Big Texas Metal Fest lineup has been announced. Hatebreed, Throwdown, Atreyu, Paleface Swiss, Bleeding Through, All Shall Perish, Upon a Burning Body, The Red Chord and more will play May 24-26 at the Far Out Lounge in Austn, Texas.

Ticketing Info

* Stand Atlantic headlines the inaugural Summer School tour. It's a traveling festival that runs July 10 - Sept. 17, with support from The Home Team, Magnolai Park, SceneQueen, Let Down and Honey Revenge.

Ticketing Info

* With the 2024 edition now in the books, organizers have started plotting out the 2025 311 Cruise. The event will run March 26-31, 2025 with the ship leaving Miami en route to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas. Additional acts will be named at a later time.

Ticketing Info

* Boys Like Girls have booked a music weekend at the Foxwoods Resort Casino. Support for the July 13 and 14 dates includes Ken Vasoli of The Starting Line, Tom Higginson of Plain White T's and Will Pugh of Cartel.

Ticketing Info