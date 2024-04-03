Win a Black Keys ‘Ohio Players’ Vinyl!

How would you like to win a vinyl version of The Black Keys' latest stellar album, Ohio Players? Thanks to Loudwire Nights, that's the latest addition to the Loudwire Record Club, and is now available to win through this contest.

The Black Keys have already started turning heads with the lead single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," while "This Is Nowhere" has already started picking up steam at rock radio as well. And with songs such as "On the Game," "I Forgot to Be Your Lover" and "Paper Crown," this is an album you'll want to dig into deeper and play on repeat.



Ohio Players will be released this Friday (April 5) with drummer Patrick Carney stopping by to chat with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong on Friday night's edition of Loudwire Nights.

For this contest, three lucky winners will receive the new Ohio Players album on vinyl. To enter, simply provide your contact details in the entry form at the bottom of this post. You'll want to do so before this coming Tuesday (April 9) as that contest concludes at 10AM ET.

And just this reminder that you can frequently hear The Black Keys on the Loudwire Nights radio show, airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.