Powerwolf have just announced their new album, Wake Up the Wicked, the follow-up to 2021's Call of the Wild.

This new record, due July 26 on Napalm, features 11 new songs and titles packed with alliteration, such as "Bless 'Em With the Blade," "Sinners of the Seven Seas" and "Kyrie Klitorem." And that's just the first three songs.

As one of metal's most anthemic bands, these songs are assuredly going to be some instant favorite among Powerwolf's legions.

Since the release of Call of the Wild, the German power metal group has made even greater strides, playing their first-ever U.S. shows last year.

They'll be back trekking through the U.S. and into Canada later this summer in support of their new record, bringing labelmates Unleash the Archers (who will release Phantoma in May) with them for support.

See those dates, as well as the Wake Up the Wicked artwork and track listing, further down the page.

Pre-order your copy of Powerwolf's new album at the Napalm webstore.

Powerwolf, Wake Up the Wicked Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Bless 'em With the Blade"

02. "Sinners of the Seven Seas"

03. "Kyrie Klitorem"

04. "Heretic Hunters"

05. "1589"

06. "Viva Vulgata"

07. "Wake Up the Wicked"

08. "Joan of Arc"

09. "Thunderpriest"

10. "We Don't Wanna Be No Saints"

11. "Vargamor"

Powerwolf North American Tour Dates With Unleash the Archers

Aug. 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Palladium

Aug. 31 – Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

Sept. 03 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

Sept. 04 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theatre

Sept. 05 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 07 – Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Landing

Sept. 08 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Sept. 09 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 13 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 14 – New York City, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

Sept. 15 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell