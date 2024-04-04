Powerwolf Return to ‘Wake Up the Wicked’ With New Album + 2024 Tour
Powerwolf have just announced their new album, Wake Up the Wicked, the follow-up to 2021's Call of the Wild.
This new record, due July 26 on Napalm, features 11 new songs and titles packed with alliteration, such as "Bless 'Em With the Blade," "Sinners of the Seven Seas" and "Kyrie Klitorem." And that's just the first three songs.
As one of metal's most anthemic bands, these songs are assuredly going to be some instant favorite among Powerwolf's legions.
Since the release of Call of the Wild, the German power metal group has made even greater strides, playing their first-ever U.S. shows last year.
They'll be back trekking through the U.S. and into Canada later this summer in support of their new record, bringing labelmates Unleash the Archers (who will release Phantoma in May) with them for support.
See those dates, as well as the Wake Up the Wicked artwork and track listing, further down the page.
Powerwolf, Wake Up the Wicked Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Bless 'em With the Blade"
02. "Sinners of the Seven Seas"
03. "Kyrie Klitorem"
04. "Heretic Hunters"
05. "1589"
06. "Viva Vulgata"
07. "Wake Up the Wicked"
08. "Joan of Arc"
09. "Thunderpriest"
10. "We Don't Wanna Be No Saints"
11. "Vargamor"
Powerwolf North American Tour Dates With Unleash the Archers
Aug. 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Palladium
Aug. 31 – Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre
Sept. 03 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre
Sept. 04 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theatre
Sept. 05 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 07 – Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Landing
Sept. 08 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Sept. 09 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 13 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 14 – New York City, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount
Sept. 15 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
