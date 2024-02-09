This past week gave us another 25 rock and metal tours that will now be competing for your concert dollar.

Among the major tours announced this past week, you've got the Creed reunion with a new leg featuring 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven, a Lamb of God / Mastodon co-headliner focused on revisiting two classic albums and Incubus taking out Coheed and Cambria will playing dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Morning View album.

On the festival front, it was a lighter week with the biggest announcements being the full lineup announcements for InkCarceration, Upheaval and Milwaukee Metal Fest.

Afghan Whigs / The Church

the afghan whigs and the church press photos John Curley / Hugh Stewart

Tour Dates: June 18 - July 13

Support Acts: Ed Harcourt

Artillery

artillery Photo by John-son

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 20

Support Acts: Vapor, Potential Threat

Bikini Kill

bikini kill Photo by Debi Del Grande

Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Sept. 11

Support Acts: Big Joanie, R.AGGS

Boys of Fall

boys of fall Secret Friends Music Group

Tour Dates: April 28 - May 11

Support Acts: Greywind, Good Terms

Creed

Creed Chuck Brueckmann

Tour Dates: Nov. 2 - Dec. 5

Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven

READ MORE: Mark Tremonti Set Aside Song Ideas for New Creed Music

Death to All

death to all Alex Solca

Tour Dates: May 18 - June 29

Support Acts: Cryptopsy

Dethklok

Cartoon Network / Adult Swim

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 3

Support Acts: DragonForce, Nekrogoblikon

The Dollyrots

the dollyrots Photo: Jen Rosenstein

Tour Dates: March 7 - 16

Support Acts: Gym Shorts

ERRA

erra 2024 photo UNFD

Tour Dates: April 23 - June 2

Support Acts: Make Them Suffer, Void of Vision, Novelists

The Ghost Inside

the ghost inside Markus Hauschild

Tour Dates: April 19 - May 16

Support Acts: Paleface Swiss, Bleed From Within, and Great American Ghost

Incubus

incubus Shawn Hanna

Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 12

Support Acts: Coheed and Cambria

Dustin Kensrue

dustin kensrue Big Feat PR

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 19

Support Acts: None listed

Marcus King

marcus king JM Collective

Tour Dates: March 7 - Nov. 12

Support Acts: None Listed.

Lamb of God / Mastodon

lamb of god and mastodon photos Epic

Tour Dates: July 19 - Aug. 31

Support Acts: Kerry King, Malevolence

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac Gaye Gerard, Getty Images

Tour Dates: May 7 - June 18

Support Acts: None listed.

Pop Evil

pop evil's leigh kakaty Nick Fancher

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 1

Support Acts: Sierra Pilot

Portugal. The Man

portugal the man Maclay Heriot

Tour Dates: May 1 - July 17

Support Acts: Tegan and Sara, Spoon Benders, Reyna Tropical and Bomba Estereo

Powerwolf

powerwolf Matteo vDiva Fabbiani

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 15

Support Acts: Unleash the Archers

Shinedown

shinedown Photo by Sanjay Parikh

Tour Dates: June 7 - July 27

Support Acts: None Listed.

Steel Panther

steel panther Photo Credit: David Jackson

Tour Dates: April 18 - May 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Nita Strauss

Nita Strauss Photo by Sasha Shemirani

Tour Dates: March 12 - 29

Support Acts: Diamante, Starbenders

Texas Hippie Coalition

texas hippie coalition MNRK Music Group

Tour Dates: March 1 - May 24

Support Acts: Samhain Saints, Blacklist Union and Citizen Kane

Thy Art Is Murder

thy art is murder Atom Splitter PR

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 11

Support Acts: Angelmaker, Signs of the Swarm, Snuffed On Sight

Frank Turner

frank turner Shannon Shumaker

Tour Dates: May 23 - June 22

Support Acts: Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

Wayfarer

wayfarer Photo by Frank Guerra

Tour Dates: April 26 - May 24

Support Acts: Sonja, Valdrin

Also of Note:

members of the crowd mosh at 2004's Rock Against Bush concert in bakersfield, california Roger Hornback, Getty Images

* It's on! The 2024 edition of the InkCarceration festival will once again meld hard hitting rock with tattoo culture. Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and Godsmack will headline the music weekend July 19-21 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Bad Omens, Halestorm, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, Machine Head, Sevendust and a Chimaira reunion are also part of the weekend.

* The Milwaukee Metal Fest lineup for 2024 is now complete, with 19 new acts added to the bill. Blind Guardian, Mr. Bungle and Slaughter to Prevail will headline the three days, which features support from Kamelot, Symphony X, Testament, Hatebreed, Avatar, In Flames, Municipal Waste, Katatonia, Death to All, Autopsy, Destruction, Marduk, I Am Morbid, Lacuna Coil, Gatecreeper and more. It all takes place May 17-19 at Milwaukee's The Rave/Eagles Club.

* Organizers have now completed the lineup reveal for the 2024 Upheaval Festival, taking place July 19 and 20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Godsmack will headline the opening night, which also features Killswitch Engage, Sevendust, The Hu, Saliva, Ayron Jones, Austin Meade and Flat Back among others. As I Lay Dying will also play an after-party. The second night features Bad Omens, with Beartooth, Badflower, From Ashes to New, Stabbing Westward, Drowning Pool, I See Stars, Sleep Theory, Saul and more, with an after-party set from P.O.D.

* The 2024 edition of the Big Texas Metal Fest continues to grow. The reunited All Shall Perish are now joined on the festival bill by Bleeding Through, Within the Ruins and Upon a Burning Body. The music weekend will take place May 24-26 at Austin, Texas' Far Out Lounge.

