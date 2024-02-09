25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Feb. 2-8, 2024)
This past week gave us another 25 rock and metal tours that will now be competing for your concert dollar.
Among the major tours announced this past week, you've got the Creed reunion with a new leg featuring 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven, a Lamb of God / Mastodon co-headliner focused on revisiting two classic albums and Incubus taking out Coheed and Cambria will playing dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Morning View album.
On the festival front, it was a lighter week with the biggest announcements being the full lineup announcements for InkCarceration, Upheaval and Milwaukee Metal Fest.
Afghan Whigs / The Church
Tour Dates: June 18 - July 13
Support Acts: Ed Harcourt
Artillery
Tour Dates: March 27 - April 20
Support Acts: Vapor, Potential Threat
Bikini Kill
Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Sept. 11
Support Acts: Big Joanie, R.AGGS
Boys of Fall
Tour Dates: April 28 - May 11
Support Acts: Greywind, Good Terms
Creed
Tour Dates: Nov. 2 - Dec. 5
Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven
Death to All
Tour Dates: May 18 - June 29
Support Acts: Cryptopsy
Dethklok
Tour Dates: April 7 - May 3
Support Acts: DragonForce, Nekrogoblikon
The Dollyrots
Tour Dates: March 7 - 16
Support Acts: Gym Shorts
ERRA
Tour Dates: April 23 - June 2
Support Acts: Make Them Suffer, Void of Vision, Novelists
The Ghost Inside
Tour Dates: April 19 - May 16
Support Acts: Paleface Swiss, Bleed From Within, and Great American Ghost
Incubus
Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: Coheed and Cambria
Dustin Kensrue
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 19
Support Acts: None listed
Marcus King
Tour Dates: March 7 - Nov. 12
Support Acts: None Listed.
Lamb of God / Mastodon
Tour Dates: July 19 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: Kerry King, Malevolence
Stevie Nicks
Tour Dates: May 7 - June 18
Support Acts: None listed.
Pop Evil
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 1
Support Acts: Sierra Pilot
Portugal. The Man
Tour Dates: May 1 - July 17
Support Acts: Tegan and Sara, Spoon Benders, Reyna Tropical and Bomba Estereo
Powerwolf
Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 15
Support Acts: Unleash the Archers
Shinedown
Tour Dates: June 7 - July 27
Support Acts: None Listed.
Steel Panther
Tour Dates: April 18 - May 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Nita Strauss
Tour Dates: March 12 - 29
Support Acts: Diamante, Starbenders
Texas Hippie Coalition
Tour Dates: March 1 - May 24
Support Acts: Samhain Saints, Blacklist Union and Citizen Kane
Thy Art Is Murder
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 11
Support Acts: Angelmaker, Signs of the Swarm, Snuffed On Sight
Frank Turner
Tour Dates: May 23 - June 22
Support Acts: Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Wayfarer
Tour Dates: April 26 - May 24
Support Acts: Sonja, Valdrin
Also of Note:
* It's on! The 2024 edition of the InkCarceration festival will once again meld hard hitting rock with tattoo culture. Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and Godsmack will headline the music weekend July 19-21 at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Bad Omens, Halestorm, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, Machine Head, Sevendust and a Chimaira reunion are also part of the weekend.
* The Milwaukee Metal Fest lineup for 2024 is now complete, with 19 new acts added to the bill. Blind Guardian, Mr. Bungle and Slaughter to Prevail will headline the three days, which features support from Kamelot, Symphony X, Testament, Hatebreed, Avatar, In Flames, Municipal Waste, Katatonia, Death to All, Autopsy, Destruction, Marduk, I Am Morbid, Lacuna Coil, Gatecreeper and more. It all takes place May 17-19 at Milwaukee's The Rave/Eagles Club.
* Organizers have now completed the lineup reveal for the 2024 Upheaval Festival, taking place July 19 and 20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Godsmack will headline the opening night, which also features Killswitch Engage, Sevendust, The Hu, Saliva, Ayron Jones, Austin Meade and Flat Back among others. As I Lay Dying will also play an after-party. The second night features Bad Omens, with Beartooth, Badflower, From Ashes to New, Stabbing Westward, Drowning Pool, I See Stars, Sleep Theory, Saul and more, with an after-party set from P.O.D.
* The 2024 edition of the Big Texas Metal Fest continues to grow. The reunited All Shall Perish are now joined on the festival bill by Bleeding Through, Within the Ruins and Upon a Burning Body. The music weekend will take place May 24-26 at Austin, Texas' Far Out Lounge.
