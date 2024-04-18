Watch the members of Creed play Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?.

The highly-anticipated Summer of '99 Cruise is on its way to the Bahamas today (April 18), and Creed will play their first performance since 2012 on it. Other acts set to perform onboard throughout the weekend include 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel and a few others.

Some of the members of Creed have played Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction with us over the years, though separately of course, as they didn't reunite until recently. But, given their reunion officially kicking off today, we figured we'd combine highlights from the episodes with Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti into one video so Creed fans can enjoy them as one.

We've done a couple of compilation episodes recently, either broken down by artist or by genre. Some of the other artist episodes we've done include Guns N' Roses, Mastodon, Megadeth and Slipknot, but we've also made nu-metal and metalcore videos if you prefer to see a variety of artists from one genre tell their stories.

In the new Creed episode, you'll learn about a moniker that the band was rumored to have gone by, and though Tremonti denied that they ever used it, Stapp had a bit of a different take. You'll hear a couple of different stories told through the perspective of both rockers.

Check out the episode below, and don't fret — the Creed fun will continue into next week as well, when the Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise, featuring Daughtry, hits the sea.

Creed - Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?