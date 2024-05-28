The first trailer for the upcoming movie Reagan, which features Creed vocalist Scott Stapp as the iconic Frank Sinatra, is out now.

The movie, which details the life and career of late U.S. President Ronald Reagan, was originally set for a 2021 release but was delayed. It stars Dennis Quaid as Reagan, Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan and many others.

It was first reported that Stapp will Portray Sinatra in the film in December of 2020. However, the trailer came out at a great time, as Stapp just reunited with his Creed bandmates for the first time in 12 years last month onboard the Summer of '99 Cruise.

Unfortunately, Stapp doesn't appear in the trailer, but it gives viewers a great first look into the film, which will be out Aug. 30. The movie will mark the singer's debut on the big screen.

See First Trailer for 'Reagan,' Which Features Creed's Scott Stapp as Frank Sinatra

Creed's Mark Tremonti Also Has Ties to Frank Sinatra

Stapp isn't the only member of Creed who's paid homage to Sinatra — guitarist Mark Tremonti is a huge fan of the singer, and released his own Sinatra covers album Tremonti Sings Sinatra just over two years ago.

Because Sinatra had donated a lot to charity during his lifetime, Tremonti was inspired to do the same. As a result, the guitarist launched the "Take a Chance for Charity" initiative, and proceeds from the album went to the National Down Syndrome Society in honor of the guitarist's daughter Stella.

"I was practicing singing Sinatra for a couple of years, and then I got the diagnosis that my daughter had Down's syndrome and I wanted to do this record for charity," Tremonti said during an interview on the podcast Life in the Stocks.

"Then I get the news that Scott's playing Frank Sinatra in a movie, because it came across on the web. I was blown away. I thought it was more than winning a lottery ticket, to have Scott playing Sinatra, me singing it and us both not knowing each other was doing it... It's pretty crazy."

Mark Tremonti Talks About Scott Stapp Playing Frank Sinatra in 'Reagan'