Scott Stapp Will Portray Frank Sinatra in Creed Singer’s Feature Film Debut

Creed singer Scott Stapp will play legendary crooner Frank Sinatra in the forthcoming film Reagan, a biopic about Ronald Reagan. The movie chronicles the heyday of the actor who would become the 40th president of the United States.

It's the Creed frontman's feature film debut, as Billboard reported on Wednesday (Dec. 16). The movie features a scene where Stapp performs as Sinatra at Los Angeles' storied Cocoanut Grove nightclub, back when Reagan was the Screen Actors Guild's president and a noted Hollywood regular.

For his part, Stapp seemed excited to embody "Ol' Blue Eyes." It's certainly a change from the type of entertainer the Creed singer's used to being as the frontman of the multi-platinum rock band.

"Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint," Stapp offered in a statement. "He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production."

Reagan's cast also includes Dennis Quaid in the role of Ronald Reagan, Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan's first wife, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight as a KGB spy. It's directed by Sean McNamara.

"We are honored to have Scott in Reagan," McNamara said. "Scott's known for big, high energy performances so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra's contained charisma."

The movie's scheduled for release sometime in 2021. Only then will viewers be able to see if Stapp's acting chops can take them higher, as the musician's music with Creed has done in the past.