PHOTOS – The Fans Who Were on Creed’s Summer of ’99 Cruise

The Summer of '99 cruise with Creed, 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry and many more has wrapped up. We know you've seen a lot about the bands, so now it's time to meet some of the fans who were onboard!

Other artists who performed include Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post of Veruca Salt, Nine Days and a DJ, Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party.

One look at the lineup should invoke some heavy nostalgia and it's clear that's what piqued the interest of so many of these fans. It's one of the most powerful emotions we can feel. There's even a name for the psychological phenomenon for why you still love the music you did as a kid — it's called neural nostalgia.

It's great to embrace it and relive some of our best musical memories. Rarely do we get and opportunity to indulge in such a big way like the Summer of '99 cruise.

Having sold more than 11 million copies of one album in the U.S. alone (Human Clay), it means Creed appeal to an incredibly wide range of people, reflected by those seen in the photo gallery below.

This wasn't your typical heavily tattooed, dressed-in-all-black headbanger type crowd many typical associate with these rock and metal cruises. The vibe on the ship was warm, friendly and casual. Everyone was there to relax and soak in equal amounts of sun and music.

Of course, the fans was engaged, singing along and cheering for every band and, after everyone was done playing, karaoke got pretty wild at night.

Now, let's introduce you to some of those fans!