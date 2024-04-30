Creed's "Summer of '99" cruise brand will carry over into 2025. The band revealed the news while on board the second "Summer of '99" cruise, dubbed "Summer of '99 and Beyond," that they would return to the rock the boat once more in 2025.

In addition to the band's revelation for cruise goers, the news was shared by SiriusXM radio personality and cruise host Eddie Trunk, who revealed in a tweet, "Second to last night of second #Summerof99Cruise . Been another great one. Very limited internet so updates on socials when back on land Wed and back on radio Thrs. And today it was announced this will now be an annual event."

The band made the announcement from the ship's pool deck. The dates for next year's cruise will be April 9-13, 2025, with the Norwegian Gem ship setting sail from Miami. But additional details such as the locations the ship is traveling to and the bands that will join Creed on the run will be revealed at a later time.

The 2024 "Summer of '99" Cruises + Creed's Return

It was December 2012 the last time that Creed played live, concluding their first reunion. Then just over a decade passed as Scott Stapp continued solo, while guitarist Mark Tremonti split his time between Alter Bridge and his self-titled band. Then, in July 23, it was announced that Creed would be reuniting again, with their initial performances coming aboard the 2024 "Summer of '99" cruise.

The lineup had the reunited band playing alongside 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) and Nine Days, all bands that found their greatest successes in 1999 or the years surrounding it.

The first cruise, which took place earlier this month, sold out fast, with the band adding the second, "Summer of '99 and Beyond" cruise, with Daughtry replacing 3 Doors Down on the bill, and Jimmie's Chicken Shack and Sugar: The Nu Metal Party joining in the fun.

Once the ship was full with passengers, Creed wasted no time getting their reunion underway, playing a performance for cruisers on April 18, which also marked guitarist Mark Tremonti's 50th birthday. The 16-song reunion set opened with the appropriate "Are You Ready" and ended with "My Sacrifice." And a good time seemed to be had by all on board.

What will the 2025 edition of the "Summer of '99" cruise bring? That remains to be seen, but you'll want to stay tuned to the "Summer of '99" cruise website for details on the next cruise. Meanwhile, you can see Creed out on tour throughout 2025. All tour dates are currently on sale.