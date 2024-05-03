Setlist + Video: Creed Unplug for NDSS Benefit Acoustic Performance

The good vibes from Creed's reunion continued Thursday night (May 2) with the band playing an acoustic performance in Orlando, Florida to benefit the National Down Syndrome Society. The group performed a seven-song set fill with some of their biggest hits, stripping down the material for the audience.

Singer Scott Stapp, bassist Brian Marshall and guitarist Mark Tremonti were all seated on stools, with drummer Scott Phillips to the side behind his drumkit. The performance started with the familiar opener "Are You Ready," then dove into such classics as "My Own Prison," "Rain," "With Arms Wide Open" and "Higher," before finishing up with "One Last Breath" and "My Sacrifice."

creed perform acoustic at NDSS benefit May 2, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. YouTube: Thomas Hughes loading...

Mark Tremonti has maintained a close relationship with the National Down Syndrome Society, making them the beneficiary of the sales from his Take a Chance for Charity Frank Sinatra and holiday covers albums. The guitarist's daughter Stella has Down Syndrome and the organization has been of assistance to Tremonti and his family.

The acoustic performance also drew some name fans, as members of Tonic dropped by to lend their support while opening the show. Tonic recently joined Creed on their "Summer of '99" Cruise.

creed and tonic at 2024 NDSS benefit in orlando, florida on May 2 Chuck Brueckmann loading...

The acoustic performance was part of a bigger weekend of activities, with Tremonti also hosting the Tremonti Family Golf Outing in Orlando. The charity golf started yesterday (May 2) and continues today (May 3) at the ChampionsGate Golf Club.

Having just completed the second of their "Summer of '99" cruises, Creed will take their reunion on the road throughout the remainder of the year. Tickets for all shows are available now.

In other Creed news, the band also recently spent time with Florent Geroux, a Kentucky Derby jockey and longtime Creed fan, at Thurby, a pre-Kentucky Derby gathering. Geroux will be riding Just a Touch in Saturday's Derby, and will have the custom Creed logo on his race pants. Check out video below.

See the full setlist from the acoustic show, as well as fan-shot video from the performance below.

Creed Acoustic for NDSS Benefit - May 2, 2024 in Orlando, Florida

1. "Are You Ready"

2. "My Own Prison"

3. "Rain"

4. "With Arms Wide Open"

5. "Higher"

6. "One Last Breath"

7. "My Sacrifice"

creed 2024 ndss acoustic show setlist in orlando, florida on may 2, 2024 Chuck Brueckmann loading...

Creed, "Higher" (Acoustic)

Creed, "Rain" (Acoustic)