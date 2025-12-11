That short-lived feud in 2000 could not be buried further in the past as Creed and Limp Bizkit will be joining forces, each headlining a night of the two-day Summer of '99 and Beyond festival taking place in 2026.

The event will be held on July 18 and 19 in Tinley Park, Illinois with Limp Bizkit headlining the first night and Creed closing things out the following night at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

The first day will also see performances from Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Kittie, Puddle of Mudd, Magnolia Park, The Pretty Wild and Slay Squad.

On the second day, Bush, Candlebox, Hoobastank, Sleep Theory, Big Wreck, The Verve Pipe and Ashes of Billy will all take the stage as well.

Fans will be able to catch bands on two stages — the Are You Ready side stage and the Higher main stage.

As for the aforementioned feud, the two bands traded barbs in the press after Bizkit frontman Fred Durst called out Creed singer Scott Stapp at a star-studded New York City concert appropriately dubbed Dysfunctional Family Picnic. The whole thing fizzled out within the year, but has lived on as a footnote of the era.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public beginning Dec. 19 at 10AM CT with an artist presale launching Dec. 16 at 10AM CT for two-day tickets.

For ticketing and VIP information, visit the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival website.

Summer of '99 and Beyond 2026 Festival Lineup

