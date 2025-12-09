We found the five most adorable moments from the world of metal in 2025, but it wasn't easy.

Before you say, "Well, of course, metal isn't exactly adorable," you need to know that the past 12 months were actually filled with cute stuff amongst the chugging guitars, elbow-throwing pits and relentless breakdowns.

Narrowing the list down to just five moments to highlight turned into a genuine chore. But we persevered like Jamey Jasta would want anyone to.

So, here are the best times when metal was totally adorbs in 2025.

9-Year-Old Weaponizes Homework In Plot to See Slipknot Live

When: March

When a third-grade teacher in New Jersey asked her students to write an opinion essay she likely had no idea one of them would use the assignment to make his case to go to a Slipknot show.

Nine-year-old Logan made a pretty convincing argument about turning a trip to see Slipknot into a bonding experience for his entire family.

"We could get them into good music that they might like," he opined.

Logan also shared that he believes Corey Taylor is "getting old" and that he needs to see Slipknot before he retires. Taylor turned 52 years old on Dec. 8.

a childs homework about slipknot Photos provided by Logan's mom loading...

"Even if this isn't your type of music, they are still fascinating. This is why I should be able to see Slipknot live."

Read the original story.

Nu-Metal-Lovin' Baby Goes Viral With Limp Bizkit Video

When: April

Is it ever too early to start listening to Limp Bizkit?

Tydris Tharp introduced his baby daughter to the band earlier this year, before the duo went viral thanks to a TikTok featuring "Break Stuff."

In the video, Tharp helps the smiling baby pull off some moves that even Fred Durst would be proud of. The short clip racked up millions of views and more than two million likes and shares.

"Memories for my daughter," the proud dad captioned the video.

Do they make red New York Yankees hats small enough for babies?

Read the original story.

Couple Gets Married in Cannibal Corpse Mosh Pit

When: April

You never know what you're going to encounter in a Cannibal Corpse pit.

A couple attending the band's April 22 show at Stage AE in Pittsburgh had an unforgettable moment when they got married right in the middle of the crowd. The couple exchanged vows as Cannibal Corpse tore through "Unleashing the Bloodthirsty" onstage.

"By the power invested in me, Corpsegrinder and every crazy mofo in this pit and club, it is my honor to pronounce you man and wife. You may now kiss the bride," the officiant instructed the couple.

The bride, Erica Curtis, later showed her appreciation for all of the fans who attended her wedding ceremony, even if they didn't know about it at the time.

"A huge thank you to everyone, knowingly and unknowingly, helping to make this happen. There is no community more united than the metal community!"

Read the original story.

Metallica Attempt to Find Boy From '90s Photo With James and Lars

When: July

Nearly 30 years after James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were photographed attending a hockey game in New York, Metallica joined an effort to locate a boy who met the duo that same night.

Entrepreneur and author Vincent Pugliese shared a photo on Facebook that showed Hetfield and Ulrich standing with a boy outside the locker room area at Madison Square Garden following a 1996 game between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

"About once every four or five years, I try to find the kid in this photo," he said in the post.

Pugliese, a Metallica fan, approached the two rockers for a photo. He was told "for promotional reasons" they needed to have someone else in the photo with them. So they asked a boy who was randomly standing nearby to hop in the photo.

"I don't think the kid had any clue who they were," Pugliese said.

Metallica later shared Pugliese's photo on their own Facebook in hopes of locating the boy after all these years.

"C'mon everyone... let's help Vincent finally get this pic to the young man in this photo! (...and we're not talking about us!)"

Sadly, even after thousands of comments and shares, the band has not been able to find the boy from the photo.

Hey, kid (well, adult now). If you're reading this, James and Lars want to talk to you!

Read the original story.

Ozzy's Grandson Bites Head Off 'Bat' Just Like Grandpa

When: October

Like grandfather, like grandson.

We don't need to tell you yet again that Ozzy Osbourne once bit the head off a bat. You probably already know that.

What you might not know, however, is that his three-year-old grandson, Sidney, also has a taste for "bats."

Kelly Osbourne shared a video of her son (whose father is Sid Wilson of Slipknot) that showed him chomping the head off a stuffed bat. Sidney giggled and smiled as he tore the head clean off the bat's body.

"Learned from the greatest, Papa!" Kelly wrote in the post.

And while Sidney may have stolen the show in the video, it was his parents who had their own adorable metal moment in early July when Sid proposed to Kelly in front of her family, after the conclusion of Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning farewell concert.

Read the original stories on the "bat" head and the proposal.

