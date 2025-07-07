Kelly Osbourne + Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Got Engaged at Ozzy’s Farewell Concert

It turns out that Back to the Beginning was part of a new beginning in the Osbourne family as Slipknot's Sid Wilson proposed to Kelly Osbourne backstage at the epic concert event that was serving as Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's farewell.

Rumors of a romance between the couple started circulating in January 2022 and were later confirmed on Valentine's Day of the same year. In May of 2022, it was revealed that Osbourne was pregnant with the couple's first child. Though the birth supposedly took place prior, Sharon Osbourne revealed in early January 2023 that the baby, named Sidney, had arrived.

In the time since, the couple has kept their child mostly out of the public spotlight, but their ongoing relationship has been on display at family gatherings and backstage at Slipknot shows.

How Sid Proposed to Kelly

Following the Back to the Beginning concert on Saturday, Kelly shared video of one special moment on social media that fans didn't see at the show. It apparently happened at some point during the day on Saturday as the Osbourne family and friends were gathered round as video began rolling on the special moment.

After everyone got quiet, Sid turned to Kelly and said, "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world," at which point Ozzy interjected, "You're not gonna marry my daughter."

"Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life with you. In front of your family and all of our friends, will you marry me?," continued the Slipknot turntablist as he dropped to a knee and presented the ring that Ozzy also ogled over. Kelly shared a surprised look as she turned toward the camera and the couple embraced in a hug after Sid placed the ring upon her finger.

See it all play out below.

The wedding proposal was just one of many special moments throughout the day as some of rock and metal's biggest names gathered together at the Villa Park venue in Birmingham, England to pay respect to the legacy of metal that Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have delivered over the years.

Ozzy himself took the stage sitting upon a bat throne to perform five songs from his solo career before he joined his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for a four-song finale that brought an end to that group's touring career as well.