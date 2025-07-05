Black Sabbath’s classic lineup — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — staged a triumphant hometown reunion at Saturday's Back to the Beginning concert, delivering a four-song setlist that marked their first performance together in two decades.

You can see the setlist and a short video from the performance below.

The godfathers of heavy metal began their set at Birmingham, England's Villa Park, appropriately, with the beloved “War Pigs.” From there, they revisited their self-titled debut album for the groovy, bass-heavy "N.I.B.," then went back to their sophomore album Paranoid for the one-two punch of "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."

READ MORE: All of Ozzy + Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Setlists

It was a momentous occasion for the metal pioneers, who hadn't performed together since 2005. Ward sat out the recording of 2013's 13 and a pair of ensuing tours due to health problems.

Black Sabbath’s set was preceded by a five-song solo set from Osbourne, including classics such as “Mr. Crowley,” “Mama I’m Coming Home” and “Crazy Train.” It will purportedly serve as his farewell show.

READ MORE: What 5 Songs Ozzy Osbourne Played During His Final Concert

Osbourne's own health issues had kept him off the stage for the past several years, forcing him to scrap his farewell tour. The Prince of Darkness' last full concert took place on New Year's Eve 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, as the final Ozzfest.

Other performers at the star-studded Back to the Beginning concert included Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Gojira, Alice in Chains and Lamb of God. Other rock and metal musicians paid tribute to Black Sabbath with a variety of supergroup performances.

Watch Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning Intro and 'War Pigs' Snippet

Black Sabbath – July 5, 2005, Back to the Beginning Setlist

1. “War Pigs”

2. “N.I.B.”

3. “Iron Man”

4. “Paranoid”