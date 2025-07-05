The Back to the Beginning concert paying homage to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath that is serving as both of their final performances is now underway.

It's a partially sunny and warm day at the Villa Park venue in Birmingham, England and the first sets of the day are now underway. As the day continues, we'll be updating the setlists of all of the performers and letting you know who has played what as they share their nods of respect to the metal pioneers.

And just this reminder, if you're looking to watch the Back to the Beginning livestream, be sure to purchase your tickets online now.

Check out the running setlists below and keep returning throughout the day as we update this post.

Mastodon

1. "Black Tongue"

2. "Blood and Thunder"

3. "Supernaut" (Black Sabbath Cover)

Notes: Gojira's Joe Duplantier and Iggor Cavalera joined the band.

Rival Sons

1. "Do Your Worst"

2. "Electric Funeral" (Black Sabbath cover)

3. "Secret"

READ MORE: How You Can Watch Ozzy + Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning Livestream

Anthrax

1. "Indians"

2. "Into the Void" (Black Sabbath Cover)