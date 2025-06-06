How You Can Watch Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beginning’ Farewell Concert

Though tickets sold out quickly, you can still catch Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning farewell all-day concert through a livestream of the show.

Destined to be the music event of 2025, Back to the Beginning reunites the original foursome of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward onstage together playing their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Villa Park venue on July 5.

Joining them throughout the day will be an all-star lineup of musicians paying respects to the metal pioneers and the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and Rival Sons will lead up to the big moment.

Additional performances throughout the day will feature Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E. Lee, Jonathan Davis, K.K. Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token II, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steven Tyler, Soundgarden, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane and David Ellefson. Meanwhile, actor Jason Momoa will host the day-long event.

How Can You Watch Ozzy + Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning Concert?

Broadcast directly from Birmingham’s Villa Park, fans around the world will now be able to watch the entire metal family come together to celebrate Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy. Ozzy himself will play a short set before joining his Black Sabbath bandmates onstage for one final performance.

A pay-per-view Back to the Beginning global livestream is now being provided so that fans may access this historic moment. The raw livestream will begin at 3PM BST on July 5 and those who purchase the livestream will continue to have exclusive access to watch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

Livestream tickets will go on sale today (June 6) at 15:00 BST (10AM ET / 7AM PT) at the Back to the Beginning website.

READ MORE: Why Tony Iommi Was Hesitant Over Black Sabbath Reunion Show

Sharon Osbourne commented, "We had such an overwhelming demand from fans from around the globe, who couldn’t get tickets to the show, and they took to social media, pleading with us to broadcast a livestream of the show. Being this is such a historic event, we just couldn’t let them down.”

The livestream is being produced and distributed by Mercury Studios. Managing Director of Mercury Studios, Kelly Sweeney, added, "Mercury Studios are incredibly proud to be involved in capturing this monumental milestone at Villa Park. ‘Back To The Beginning’ will be an unforgettable experience, and our aim is to deliver this moment to fans worldwide, wherever they are, so they don’t miss out on seeing music history being made."

back to the beginning concert livestream admat Back to the Beginning / Premier Comms / Mercury Studios loading...