What 5 Songs Ozzy Osbourne Played in His Final Concert Setlist

Ozzy Osbourne has played his final solo performance, taking over the stage at the Back to the Beginning concert with some familiar players joining him onstage.

Ozzy's solo band for his last set consisted of drummer Tommy Clufetos, guitarist Zakk Wylde, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and bassist Mike Inez. Osbourne made his way to the stage, taking a seat in a large throne appropriately with a bat sitting atop.

It was a powerful and emotional open to the show with Ozzy delivering "I Don't Know" from his solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz.

Ozzy leaned into his debut album, quickly following with stellar performances of "Mr. Crowley" and "Suicide Solution" as well.

Taking a moment to address the crowd, Ozzy got a little choked up in the moment. But he was able to step right back into performance mode while moving forward in his career with "Mama I'm Coming Home" from the No More Tears album.

Finishing out his five-song performance was "Crazy Train," the song that started it all in terms of his music career and the most successful solo song of his career. And in typical Ozzy fashion, the singer brought out the hose and sprayed the crowd.

Ozzy Osbourne Back to the Beginning Concert Setlist July 5, 2025

1. "I Don't Know"

2. "Mr. Crowley"

3. "Suicide Solution"

4. "Mama I'm Coming Home"

5. "Crazy Train"