A former WWE wrestler who was once asked to bounce his pectoral muscles — or, pop his pecs — for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on live TV is now saying he was against the idea.

The scene was part of the couple's appearance on a 2009 episode of WWE's weekly show, Raw, where they were guest hosts for the evening.

What Happened When Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Were on WWE's 'Raw'

During the episode, Ozzy and Sharon were tasked with judging a kayfabe (wrestling speak for "fake") competition called Raw's Got Talent. The appearance coincided with Sharon's stint as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent.

One by one, wrestlers were brought before the judging panel, comprised of Ozzy, Sharon and fellow wrestler The Great Khali. They each displayed their "talent," which were mostly half-hearted comedic attempts to entertain the crowd.

Muscular wrestler Chris Masters was eventually brought out on stage, where he bounced his pecs along to Ozzy's "Crazy Train" as it blasted in the arena.

I don't have the physique or bodybuilding knowledge to even begin to explain how Masters could make his chest move like this. Just check it out for yourself below and wait for the song to really kick in!

And while the segment seemed to have gone over well with the crowd, Masters now says he was against participating in the faux contest.

Chris Masters Reacts to 'Stupid' Segment With Ozzy and Sharon

Masters was a guest on a recent episode of the podcast Insight With Chris Van Vliet when he was asked about "popping" his pecs for Ozzy and Sharon. Masters said he wasn't a fan of moving his muscles to "Crazy Train" when the idea was proposed to him before the show.

"I didn't want to be doing comedic stuff," Masters said. "But I also knew that there was a point where I was like 'Alright, well, if I'm going to do this, let me just try to do it the best I can."

Despite Masters' hesitation, the crowd loved it.

"Unfortunately, it's one of those situations where I look back, and I'm like, 'Maybe I did it too good' because then (WWE) kept wanting me to do it."

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Masters would go on to bounce his pecs to other songs during future appearances. The bit got tiring for both the crowd and the performer.

"I was like 'This is stupid.' Like this is funny once or twice, but to do it... If I were a fan, by the third time of it... like enough."

What Ozzy and Sharon Thought of Masters 'Popping' His Pecs

Cameras filming that 2009 episode of Raw caught Ozzy's reaction as Masters punctuated each note of "Crazy Train" with a bounce of his chest muscles. The Prince of Darkness appeared to love the whole thing.

Masters said that wasn't an act for the cameras either.

"He really thought it was hilarious. He was dying (watching the performance)."

WATCH: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on WWE's 'Raw'

Masters described Sharon as being "flirtatious" during the segment when she called him a "gorgeous man."

And while Masters claimed that both Ozzy and Sharon wanted him to win, the whole thing ended up erupting in chaos when 4-foot, 5-inch wrestler Hornswoggle came out dressed as "Jack Osbourne," according to the hosts.

If all of this wrestling stuff sounds like complete nonsense, let us help you out with a giant list of wrestlers and their real names to become more familiar with those involved in the spectacle.