Loved Ones Take Cremains of Harms Way Guitarist Bo Lueders to WrestleMania in Touching Tribute

Late Harms Way guitarist and HardLore podcast co-host Bo Lueders was honored in multiple ways during WrestleMania in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 19), including his loved ones taking his cremains to the event.

Lueders died April 2 at the age of 38.

Bo Lueders' Cremains in Las Vegas

WrestleMania 41 was held in Las Vegas over the weekend. The two-day event serves as WWE's marquee annual wrestling event that draws thousands from across the country and beyond.

Among those in attendance on Night 2 were Lueders' girlfriend, Taylor Tess, and his HardLore co-host and friend, Colin Young. The two shared photos from the show along with an urn that appears to have contained Lueders' cremains.

"Bo's last ride... We took our guy all the way to WrestleMania inside a sacred wrestling artifact," a post from the HardLore Instagram reads.

The urn is believed to have been used in a previous WWE storyline involving wrestler CM Punk and The Undertaker. Punk was also close friends with Lueders.

In addition to photos of the urn in the crowd, other images show it with fellow wrestlers and friends, including Punk, Danhausen and Brody King.

Lueders Honored During CM Punk's Entrance

Additional moments honoring Lueders came during the main event match on Night 2 of WrestleMania, which saw Punk take on Roman Reigns.

During his entrance, Punk wore a white jacket adorned with names written in script. The right sleeve featured the names of three former WWE employees who had recently passed away. On the front was "Bo Lueders."

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Lueders, a devoted wrestling fan, often attended live events. Punk was among those at his memorial service in Chicago earlier this month.

READ MORE: Harms Way's James Pligge Shares Emotional Message Following Death of Bandmate Bo Lueders

As Punk entered the ring, WWE announcer Michael Cole told viewers about Lueders' passing and also mentioned Harms Way.

"They are four men not only extremely important to CM Punk's life, but all of us at WWE," Cole said as he explained the tributes on Punk's jacket.

What's Happening With HardLore?

Young promised to share three final HardLore projects recorded before Lueders' death.

First up was a special unreleased episode of HardLore where he and Lueders interviewed each other about their lives. The episode was recorded in January, but the two thought it might have been a conversation that was too deep and personal to put out there.

Young reconsidered following Lueders' death.

"Hello, welcome. It's HardLore time. I love you, Bo," Young says, fighting back tears as he introduces the episode. "This is take nine, so please forgive me if I have to make it fast to get through it."

The second project, which dropped last week, was footage of Lueders and Young visiting DRAIN as they prepared for their U.S. tour in Nashville.

The third and final unreleased project has not been announced. It is unclear if HardLore will continue in any way after its release.