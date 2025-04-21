Watch Kerry King Perform During Damian Priest’s Entrance at WrestleMania 2025

WWE continued its trend of incorporating live music into its annual WrestleMania event this year by bringing out Kerry King of Slayer.

What Did Kerry King Perform At WrestleMania?

The annual wrestling event, which wrapped up its 41st iteration this past weekend, has now morphed into a two-night spectacle. And while that part of WrestleMania may have changed over the years, it is still a big-time event that brings together wrestling and a handful of celebrity appearances.

Some entertainers are simply shown in the crowd while others are incorporated into the show.

This year, King was brought out to play guitar as WWE superstar Damian Priest made his way to the ring inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on Drew McIntyre in something called a no-holds-barred Sin City Street Fight.

After McIntyre slowly walked to the ring, the camera cut to King shredding on a guitar from the entrance stage. King's guitar solo, then, transitioned into Priest's entrance theme.

King being part of Priest's entrance was fitting for a couple reasons.

The former champ has a wrestling move named after the Slayer song, "South of Heaven. The announcers also informed viewers that Priest would be "hosting" one of the metal band's upcoming shows.

Who Else Performed At WrestleMania This Year?

Kerry King wasn't the only act to play WrestleMania this year.

Night 1 of the event opened with Jelly Roll singing "God Bless America." He was later spotted in the crowd enjoying the show.

Later that night, Living Colour returned to the WrestleMania stage to play CM Punk to the ring for this triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Punk uses the band's breakthrough hit, "Cult of Personality," as his entrance music.

Living Colour previously played during his entrance during WrestleMania 29 in 2013.