Harms Way Guitarist + ‘HardLore’ Podcast Co-Host Bo Lueders Dead at 38

Bo Lueders, guitarist for Chicago-based hardcore band Harms Way, has died.

Lueders was also known for the HardLore podcast, which he cohosted with Colin Young of Twitching Tongues.

A joint Instagram post from the Harms Way and HardLore Instagram accounts announced Lueders' death on Thursday (April 2)

"It is with heavy, broken hearts that we share that our beloved Bo Lueders has passed away. He will be remembered for his unwavering empathy and compassion for his friends and family and his magnetic, inimitable presence on and off the stage. We kindly ask for grace and privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time."

Lueders was 38 years old.

Looking Back at Bo Lueders' Career

Lueders worked his way up in the hardcore scene, most notably as a founding member of Harms Way in 2006.

READ MORE: Harms Way Vocalist Shares Emotional Message Following Bo Lueders' Death

The band, which initially started as a side project, grew into a full-time outfit and went on to release seven studio albums over the years. Harms Way's latest, Common Suffering, was released by Metal Blade in 2023.

Lueders was on the road with Harms Way for much of 2025. The band opened for both Knocked Loose and Deafheaven on separate tours in the past year. The time Harms Way played live was Feb. 7 in Los Angeles.

Away from the stage, Lueders worked with Young to launch HardLore: Stories From Tour in 2022.

The series started with Lueders and Young sharing stories and moments from when their separate bands were on the road. HardLore would later evolve to include interviews with musicians, wrestlers and other personalities connected to hardcore music.

They launched their own label, HardLore Records, in 2024.

Young shared a message to Lueders on social media following the announcement of his death on Thursday.

"This beautiful thing we built together was the greatest honor of my life, and my only solace is knowing that we documented a lifetime of memories, at first to share with the world, but now to look back on and preserve your warm, kind soul forever."

Young ended his tribute saying he hopes the two of them can do it all again "in the next life."

"Every song is about you now."

Harms Way's European tour was set to kick off on June 16 in Germany. The status of that show and the remainder of the dates is unclear at this time.