In the newest clip from the Beardo and Weirdo podcast, comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael react to a totally unhinged pre-song speech.

The speech in question comes from a viral clip published by YouTube channel hate5six, which features the frontman for hardcore band Red Scare giving the most real of real talks.

Elaborate, mildly confusing but always entertaining intro speeches to songs are a timeless stagecraft. When used most effectively, they can build to a fever pitch where, once the first note kicks in, the crowd just erupts.

Red Scare's frontman took the opportunity to level with the audience about the true three-tier class system in life. This revelation was only possible because, when he was 15, he worked at a horse insemination plant, tasked with manually extracting semen from horses. This was bottled and sold at an exorbitant price and that's when it dawned on him that there are three types of people in this world...

What follows next is a legendary moment.

"I love a good hardcore breakdown. That's one of my favorite hardcore breakdowns I've ever seen," Kael says after Gass shows him the clip for the very first time.

The two lampoon the varying reactions from fans in the crowd too.

Really, we don't want to give too much away and spoil it because it's a lot more fun to watch the podcast clip below and have this hilarious moment neutralized by making you read more.

Best speech ever or worst speech ever? You decide!

Watch the video below and you can hear even more hilarious stories in the full episode of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast.

Reacting to the Worst (Or Best?) Stage Rant Ever

About the Beardo and Weirdo Podcast

The Beardo and Weirdo podcast stars comedian and big time rock and metal fans Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael. Together, they share a lot of laughs as well as personal stories that hit on serious topics such as addiction and recovery.

