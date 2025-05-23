In the latest episode of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast with comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael, the guys dig into the challenges and perks of touring.

Life behind the scenes is something that continuously intrigues music fans. The idea of being backstages is romanticized, while in reality it's usually a bunch of steel and concrete lacking a finishing touch because it doesn't need one as it's not public-facing.

Kael, when he first joined Five Finger Death Punch, would eagerly await a tour itinerary full of stops in all kinds of places. Now, 13 years later, "I usually know the first day, the last day and have no idea where the hell we are from city to city." And you know what that means... forgetting the name of the city you're playing in.

It's a mistake countless musicians have made onstage and Kael caught himself before the bad thing happened. It was still embarrassing though because the band had just had two days off in the same place.

Gass, whose life on tour is radically different than how bands tour. While playing arenas with comedian Russell Peters, he didn't get an itinerary until right before leaving. He then recollects going on tour with Alice in Chains once, mesmerized but how meticulously everything is mapped out for everyone — the nearest Starbucks locations, etc.

So, if you've never been on tour, there's a little slice of what it's like!

Watch the entire clip below.

About the Beardo and Weirdo Podcast

The Beardo and Weirdo podcast stars comedian and big time rock and metal fans Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael. Together, they share a lot of laughs as well as personal stories that hit on serious topics such as addiction and recovery.

