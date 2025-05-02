In the latest episode of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast with comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael, we learn of Kael's awakening to the true genius of Metallica and how to do comedy like a rock star.

Talking about close friends who have been a part of his life long before he joined one of the world's biggest hard rock bands, Kael recalls auditioning for a band after having spent two whole months learning how to play bass.

"As soon as I picked up a bass, I'm like, 'I'm gonna be in a band. I'm ready to be in a band,"" he said. That first opportunity came rather quickly after he spotted a flyer at a record store indicating a need for a bassist. "[Will] was in college, I was still in high school. He invited me to come to the dorm and do a little audition."

The song they played was "For Whom the Bell Tolls" by Metallica, who Five Finger Death Punch toured with last year as a bit of a full circle moment for Kael.

He thought his musical responsibilities were rather simple — hit the thumping moments of the opening and let it sustain while the guitar lead plays.

We know what you're thinking. There's no lead guitar in the beginning of "For Whom the Bell Tolls!"

"I didn't realize, because my ear hadn't been trained, that [vocalizes melody]... I thought that was a guitar," Kael explains, realizing in that moment just how much was possible on bass in heavy music.

And that's what has made Cliff Burton a continuous source of influence and inspiration in metal, long after his tragic and untimely death on tour with Metallica in 1986. The level of musicality he brought to the thrash group forever shaped their sound and approach as his bandmates have continuously praised his knowledge of music theory and strengthening the band's writing with it. His unorthodox playing, chasing lead melodies is one of many elements that made Burton so brilliant.

Gass jokes that all Kael thought he had to do was hit a couple single-string notes, spread his arms out wide and "rule the room."

It's a natural segue into how Kael, who doubles as a comedian himself, walks onstage when doing standup. He carries a lot of the same machismo over from Five Finger Death Punch, amping up the crowd with frontman-like antics.

"How great of a job do I have that I can just walk into a room like [spreads arms] and people are like, 'Yes!' That is intoxicating, so thank each and every one of you," Kael continues, joking that he wants to be like the Bert Kreischer of comedy. He's still trying to figure out the nuance of getting that joke to land the way he intends. If you didn't know, Kreischer is a big name comedian. You made us laugh, Chris! We get it!

Watch the clip below.

