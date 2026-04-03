It's time to vote in Championship Round of Loudwire's March Madness: Decades of Destruction tournament!

The 1970s and 2000s have both fallen, making it a battle between the 1980s and 1990s.

In the Final Four, Metallica narrowly triumphed over Black Sabbath with a 52/48 split of the votes. Pantera, meanwhile, delivered a knockout punch to Slipknot and netted 69 percent of the votes. Will the "Cowboys From Hell" prove to be stronger than all in the end? Or will Metallica fans say that a Pantera championship is "The Thing That Should Not Be?"

READ MORE: Metallica Albums Ranked

The polls are back open for the final time and your votes will crown the winner of the Decades of Destruction tournament!

The champion will be announced on April 7.

Vote below now through 11:59PM ET on April 6.

Vote In the March Madness: Decades of Destruction Championship

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Previous Matchups in Decade Divisions

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Below, look through metal history and the best metal album of each year since 1969!