11 Forgotten ‘90s Bands Formed by '80s Metal Legends

The early 1990s weren't exactly kind to hair metal and, as bands dissolved, some were left to start over. Many projects, however, have been forgotten by time.

One minute, bands were selling millions of records. The next, record labels were dropping artists, MTV had moved on and every magazine cover seemed to feature someone wearing flannel instead of leather pants.

Despite all the complete and total upheaval of the hard rock world, not every musician from that era packed it in. Some musicians tried to keep their original bands together. Others saw an opportunity to start fresh, whether that meant teaming up with old friends, joining forces with artists from completely different bands or experimenting with a sound that didn't quite fit what they'd become known for in the 1980s. Sometimes those ideas stuck. Most of the time, they didn't.

That's part of what makes these projects so much fun to revisit. There are supergroups that looked like they couldn't miss, one-album bands that quietly disappeared and side projects featuring musicians you'd never expect to see sharing the same stage. In plenty of cases, the music has aged better than the commercial success ever suggested.

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Some of these bands were gone almost as quickly as they arrived. Others managed to release a handful of records before the members went their separate ways or returned to the bands that made them famous. Either way, they all tell another side of the story. The careers of these musicians didn't stop once the calendar flipped to the '90s. They just took a different path.

Take a look below at 11 forgotten bands formed by hair metal legends that deserve another listen. Some may already be on your radar. Others might send you down a rabbit hole you didn't know existed.