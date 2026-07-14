Though the college rock era dates back to the mid-'70s, the 1980s is where college rock stations were truly at their peak, championing the underground variations of rock music that tended to get overlooked by mainstream radio.

At the beginning of the decade, that consisted of some lesser-known, synth-heavy new wave acts, along with post-punk and neo-psychedelic bands, many of which originated in the U.K.

As the middle of the decade arrived, more American acts started garnering attention, with the jangle pop of R.E.M. and punk-tinged acts such as The Replacements and Husker Du coming to the forefront.

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And by the end of the decade, there was a well-rounded collection of styles getting played at college rock stations, setting up the eventual alternative explosion of the '90s — including the Pixies, who are often cited as a major influence on the grunge movement the followed.

So let's take a look at college rock's heyday as we celebrate the best college rock songs of each year of the 1980s in the gallery below.

The Best College Rock Song for Each Year of the 1980s We shine a spotlight on the pre-Alternative era of college rock and give you the best college rock song for each year of the 1980s. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

And below, check out our list of the best college rock album for each year of the college rock era (1976-1990).