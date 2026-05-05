Do you remember these forgotten 1996 rock radio hits?

You would think that songs that spent time in the Top 20 at radio would leave an imprint, especially if you were listening to a lot of radio at the time they were out. But it's amazing what 30 years and a scarcity of modern radio play will do to your memory?

While there are certain acts on this list that had short tenures in the spotlight — yes, we're looking at you Nada Surf and you Superdrag — you'll also find some pretty huge bands that have gone so far as being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. So how did you manage to forget a rock radio hit from Van Halen? Tom Petty? R.E.M.? It was the mid-1990s, not exactly the peak era for any of those acts.

So what was happening in rock radio in 1996? Grunge was on its last legs, though a number of post-grunge bands were starting to pop up. Brit-rock was going strong, as was the more melodic alternative songs. Industrial rock was having a brief resurgence and nu-metal was still about a year away from flipping the alternative rock radio playlists.

READ MORE: The Best Hard Rock Album for Each Year of the 1990s

While this list is presented as a challenge, we're also hoping it dredges up some nostalgia for how great rock music was in 1996. And there's the secondary hope that maybe some radio playlists broaden with a few of these suggestions. So enjoy as we take a trip back in time to celebrate some of these forgotten 1996 rock radio hits.

And keep scrolling after as we revisit 40 songs that helped define rock radio in 1996.

Do You Remember These Forgotten 1996 Rock Radio Hits? They were once heavily played, but do you ever hear these songs on your radio airwaves? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire