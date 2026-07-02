These 13 big rock bands might never have happened if it weren't for college.

For some bands, it was pretty much expected. The members of Dream Theater, for example, almost certainly expected to form some sort of band when enrolling in Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Similar could be said for R.E.M., with some members having already played together since high school by the time they started at the University of Georgia.

READ MORE: 5 Times Legendary Rockers Attended the Same High School

But not all of these college bands' origin stories were that simple. From getting kicked out of college for having sex to getting high and causing your audience to leave while performing on campus, some bands needed to find themselves while also discovering who they were as performers.

Here is a look at 13 bands that made it big after forming in college and what they said about their time on campus.