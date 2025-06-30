The Best Hard Rock Album for Each Year of the ’90s

What were the best rock albums for each year of the 1990s?

It certainly was an interesting decade and our picks track the growth of how rock truly boomed throughout the '90s. For instance, most of the music that we came to love during the '90s was still underground during the decade's first year. It was the arrival of Nirvana's Nevermind in 1991 that truly flipped the script.

But that wouldn't be the only time the rock world turned upside down during the decade. As grunge started to show its wear in the latter portion of the '90s, Korn brought in the pending dominance of nu-metal. And 1998's Follow the Leader, though not the first nu-metal record, certainly went a long way to paving the path for nu-metal's late decade dominance.

Punk, grunge, nu-metal, funk rock and more made it a truly eclectic time to be a rock music fan as a wealth of bands kept the landscape diverse, challenging and entertaining for music listeners.

Join us as we look back at one of the most thriving eras for rock music, the 1990s, sharing the best rock albums for each year of the decade.

