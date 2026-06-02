How many of these songs from 1996 do you still sing along to?

It's easy to credit the songwriting for delivering something memorable that sticks with you, but there are often more elements that go into it. How did the singer deliver the track? Is the music catchy behind it? Is it a challenging song to sing that leaves you wondering what was just said? Does a certain word catch your ear? All of those elements factor into the 12 songs we've chosen for this feature and they're still some of the best sing-alongs you'll get from 1990s rock.

READ MORE: Do You Remember These Forgotten 1996 Rock Radio Hits?

It was in 1996 that we got one of the great stadium sing-along anthems in rock. Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger" never fails to draw a stadium-full of sing-alongs. And speaking of "anger," who doesn't love a song you can shout along to? Whether it be Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade" or Tracy Bonham's 'Mother Mother," there were some great moments to get aggressive in your singing.

If you feel so moved, we'e included each of the songs along with the entries. Go ahead and sing along. The most memorable lyrics are provided but they're likely part of your musical DNA at this point in life.

12 1996 Rock Song Lyrics You Still Sing Along To Thirty years may have passed, but we bet you still sing these parts when the song plays. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

See 40 Rock Radio Songs That Defined 1996 below.

40 Rock Radio Songs That Defined 1996 Rock, grunge, pop-punk, alternative, metal, Brit-rock, funk rock, ska punk and more populated the airwaves in 1996. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers

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