System of a Down apparently haven't let a public diss go a couple decades later, using their platform at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to lead the crowd in a massive diss chant calling out reunited Brit-rockers Oasis.

The beef dates back to the early 2000s when Noel Gallagher shared during a U.S. radio interview that he felt that System of a Down were the "shittiest band of all time." In the '90s and early 2000s, Gallagher and his brother Liam had a history of calling out acts they weren't particularly fond of via the press, but the System remark apparently left a lasting impression.

How Did System of a Down Diss Oasis?

System of a Down were playing the first of two nights at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Monday (July 13) when Daron Malakian stepped up to the mic to address the crowd.

"Do you have an ass?," he asked, before getting a puzzled response. More defiantly he asked again, "I said do you have an ass? Everybody say 'ass,' 'ass,' 'ass'!," then leading the crowd in a chant.

"We have a little song about a tapeworm," he continued. "Just for fun today I'm going to name the tapeworm. Today I'm going to name the tapeworm 'Oasis,'" he offered, leading a "Pull Oasis out of your ass" chant as the band eventually came in with the opening notes to "Needles."

READ MORE: The '90s Rock Song England's Soccer Team Has Sung After Every 2026 World Cup Victory

Then, making sure the moment wasn't just relegated to the local audience, he shared a video clip on Instagram after the show.

There is apparently very little love lost as Malakian also posted a jab at Oasis on Instagram back in 2025. He shared a photo of himself in front of a Chicago Wrigley Field electronic billboard bearing a message that read "Fuck Oasis." In the caption, Malakian said, "Wow!!! I kept ending up at the right place at the right time in Chicago!!!!!"

What Exactly Did Noel Gallagher Say About System of a Down?

The quote in question came from an early 2000s interview with Los Angeles radio station KROQ. During the chat, Gallagher mused to the radio hosts, "Do you ever look at the sky and think, I’m glad I’m alive? After I heard System of a Down, I thought, I’m actually alive to hear the shittiest band of all time, which is quite something when you think about it. Of all the bands that have gone before and all the bands that’ll be in the future, I was around when the worst was around."

But the diss was not exactly out of place for Gallagher, who also once called Sum 41 "the shittiest band ever," stated that Jack White "looks like Zorro on doughnuts" and once proclaimed of The Kaiser Chiefs, "I did drugs for 18 years and I never got that bad as to say, 'You know what? I think The Kaiser Chiefs are brilliant."

Gallagher also once called Phil Collins "the antichrist of music" and continually turned his barbs toward Collins. In 2005, Collins fired back in the Irish Examiner that Oasis were "rude, horrible ... and not as talented as they think."

Both acts will go in the Rock Hall this year and Collins, who shared with Mojo in a newly published interview, “The [Hall of Fame] inductees have all been invited to a lunch before the ceremony. Which will be interesting, as I’m sure to bump into Oasis. Now I’ve thought this through and although Noel didn’t specify what song it was, I reckon it was ‘Mama’, where I go ‘Ha-ha-ha… Oww,’ with the light under my face. I think ‘Mama’ is why Noel called me the antichrist. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt here and assuming he doesn’t really think I’m the antichrist.”

System of a Down in 2026

System of a Down have limited their touring in recent years, but there's still some performances booked for the rest of 2026.

After playing the second London show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight (July 15), the band will play two shows in Warsaw, Poland July 18 and 19.

They're also scheduled to co-headline the inaugural Sick New World Texas festival taking place Oct. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ticketing for all System of a Down shows can be found through their website.

The brothers of Oasis, in addition to calling out other bands, have an established history of going after each other as well. See a timeline of their beef below.