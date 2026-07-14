Rock once again made its way into sports headlines as England's men's soccer team has sung a classic '90s rock song after each of their 2026 FIFA World Cup victories.

After six wins, England have made their way into the semi-finals of the World Cup. Along the way, they've defeated Croatia, Ghana, Panama, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mexico and, most recently, Norway during the quarterfinals.

Each game ended in a victory but they all had something else in common, too. After each game, Oasis' "Wonderwall" played in the stadiums, with the team and their fans singing along together as if the Britpop hit were their unofficial national anthem.

Liam and Noel Gallagher apparently agree that the song belongs in the World Cup.

“'Wonderwall' belongs to the people and it was a magical moment between the people and the players. Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there," Noel told The Sun in June.

"Cmon England cmon Wonderwall," Liam wrote in a post on X on July 11.

"That was one of my favorite moments ever in an England shirt," player Harry Kane said [via USA Today], with his teammate Morgan Rogers adding, "Don't think you're English if you don't know the lyrics... It's such a known song, everyone has to know the lyrics of that. If not, you better learn them quick."

Not only has the song represented a victorious moment for The Three Lions, but Oasis have actually experienced a win of their own: the song has experienced a spike in streams and sales ever since the World Cup started. According to Billboard, the track garnered 1.2 million streams in the U.S. on Sunday (July 12) and currently sits at No. 3 on Spotify's Global Top 50 playlist.

See a video of the song playing after a game toward the bottom of the page.

READ MORE: 15 Best Alternative Rock Songs of 1996

England will face Argentina tomorrow (July 15) in the semi-finals, so we'll have to stay tuned to see if "Wonderwall" ends the match or not.

Earlier this month another band from the rock and metal world, Mutoid Man, called the FIFA World Cup out on social media over its official theme song, which they said has a vocal line that sounds similar to the one in their 2023 track "Call of the Void."

See what happened to the rock and metal bands that broke out in 1994, including Oasis, below.

Oasis, 'Wonderwall' 2026 FIFA World Cup (England v. Norway)