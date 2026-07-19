Liam Gallagher Shuts Down Fan Asking for a New Oasis Album (for a Valid + Amusing Reason)

Oasis haven’t given their followers much hope for a follow-up to their last studio LP – 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul – since they reunited in 2024. Well, it now looks like that’s even more unlikely to happen anytime soon, as vocalist Liam Gallagher recently shut down a fan asking for a new Oasis album (for a valid and amusing reason).

Why Liam Gallagher Doesn't Want a New Oasis Album

Yesterday (July 18), X user @biliamgallagher tweeted: “oasis new album please please please im sorry but i think the new album will actually change lives.”

As you can see, they didn’t tag anyone in Oasis (or anyone else, for the matter). Yet, Liam Gallagher found the request and responded this morning (July 19) with an honest, relatable and typically sarcastic reason why he’s not interested in putting a new Oasis record in the near future:

NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other shit let’s just to some gigs and be happy thank you

You can see their exchange below:

Naturally, the original tweet received mixed reactions from fans as well.

For instance, one person wrote: “The suicide rate in Britain would drop 80 percent.” In contrast, two other users respectively shared, “Won’t change my life you dingbat” and “They haven’t got a new album in them. Unfortunately.”

You can see those tweets below:

To be fair, there’s been speculation about a new Oasis LP – both studio and live – since they got back together about two years ago.

Specifically, and in September of 2024, Gallagher told a fan on X that the new album is “already finished.” Two months later, he similarly admitted that he’s “blown away” by the new material written by his brother – and Oasis’ lead guitarist – Noel.

A couple of weeks later, however, he corrected an Oasis fan account’s report of a new record by confessing that he was trolling the entire time. He stated [via Rolling Stone]: “Let’s just calm the fuck down. There is no Oasis album in the making I was fucking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laugh.”

In May of 2025, the band’s manager – Alex McKinlay – told Music Week [via NME] that Oasis’ current tour is “very much the last time around” and that “there’s no plan for any new music.”

The same month, Gallagher countered McKinlay’s claim on X by explaining that “the only people making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID [Noel Gallagher] so let’s just take it 1 day at a time.”

He also responded to someone asking, “Why would a manger say this in an interview? There must be a degree of truth to it” by clarifying: “He’s the accountant.”

So, it’s understandable why fans are still holding out hope for a new Oasis collection.

READ MORE: System of a Down Guitarist Leads London Audience in Massive Oasis Diss Chant

What Else Did Liam Gallagher Say About New Oasis Music?

Thus far, Gallagher’s response to X user @biliamgallagher has garnered hundreds of replies.

For instance, someone asked: “Genuine question though if there WAS to be new music for oasis would it be different to the old stuff or still be the same?”

Gallagher clarified: “I’d like to think it’d still sound like oasis and we hadn’t turned into a bunch of electronic umbrellas trying so desperately to keep up with the KIDS do you get me bruv.”

Then, another person added, “They'll moan it doesnt sound like definitely maybe even tho your sound grew with you and DOYS was a masterpiece and we need more songs like that with those groovy basslines.”

Gallagher agreed: “Exactly momma did t raise no fool there mad for putting the boot in but can’t if the gigs are great.”

Other Oasis News

A new documentary about Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger – will release this September.

Per Ultimate Classic Rock, the film centers on the band’s 2025 reunion tour; is directed by Dylan Sutherland and Will Lovelace; and “is expected to arrive in select theaters worldwide for a limited time only beginning Sept 11. After that, it will stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S.”

UCR also specified that, according to a press release, the documentary will feature “rehearsal, backstage and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years."

You can see the official trailer for the film below:

As reported by Loudwire, System of a Down reignited their beef with Oasis at their July 13th show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (in London) by “lead[ing] the crowd in a massive diss chant.”

Loudwire also explained: “The beef dates back to the early 2000s when Noel Gallagher shared during a U.S. radio interview that he felt that System of a Down were the 'shittiest band of all time.' In the '90s and early 2000s, Gallagher and his brother Liam had a history of calling out acts they weren't particularly fond of via the press, but the System remark apparently left a lasting impression.”

During the night, SOAD guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian addressed the crowd: “Everybody say, ‘ass,’ ass,’ ‘ass!’” Then, he expounded: “We have a little song about a tapeworm. Just for fun today I'm going to name the tapeworm. Today I'm going to name the tapeworm 'Oasis.’.”

From there, Loudwire noted, Malakian led a "pull Oasis out of your ass" chant as the band eventually came in with the opening notes to "Needles."

Malakian shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, too:

How do you feel about Gallagher’s reasoning? Would you be excited for a new Oasis album? Let us know!