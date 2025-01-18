Bands Who Broke Up + Got Back Together in 2024

The evolution of music continued in 2024, with numerous bands saying their (supposed) farewells, while other bands decided they still have more left in them and decided to reunite after some time away.

Sad as it may be, we bade farewell to rock and roll legends Aerosmith in 2024. Jane's Addiction had an explosive bust-up onstage that led them to taking an immediate hiatus that some have speculated could be permanent. Meanwhile, Rage Against the Machine and Fleetwood Mac quietly confirmed that they had concluded their respective careers after already having spent some extended time away. Those are just a few of the breakups.

But, with some breakups comes the hopes that eventually with some time away the bands will resolve what ails them and decide they want to come back for more. It was a truly triumphant year for comebacks, led by Creed fulfilling their 2023 reunion promise with one of the year's biggest tours and Linkin Park surprising many by resuming their career with a new vocalist, drummer and touring guitarist joining the band.

READ MORE: Mike Shinoda's 'Motivating Factor' for Linkin Park Reunion

Who else already returned to the concert stage or album release schedule? What other bands decided they had nothing else left to say or play? Check out the galleries below to see the comings and goings in the rock and metal world for 2024.

Rock + Metal Bands That Broke Up in 2024 For some, 2024 was the end of the road. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire