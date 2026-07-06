The band Mutoid Man called out the official 2026 FIFA World Cup Theme song online for sounding "familiar" to one of their own tracks.

The group (which features members of Cave In, Converge and High on Fire) shared a post on social media last Thursday (July 2) that featured an image of the 2026 World Cup logo and "Official Theme" written underneath.

In the caption, the band wrote, "Hey @fifaworldcup that vocal line sure sounds familiar. #goalofthevoid."

The phrase in the hashtag is a reference to their track "Call of the Void," which is off the 2023 album Mutants.

The vocal line their post mentions can be heard at the end of the first chorus in "Call of the Void" (around the 1:45 time mark) and at the beginning of the FIFA song (the 0:06 time mark). While the Mutoid Man song has around 333,000 views on YouTube, the electronic World Cup theme has amassed over 18 million.

"Okay okay, it's the same, but can this be a case of parallel thinking...? Is this track definitely A.I. made? No diss to Mutoid Man, but it's five notes in one bar of music and in a common minor key. Devil's advocate," someone commented on the band's social media post.

READ MORE: 7 Times Bands Were Sued by Album Cover Models

"So embarrassing. You would think they would have money to hire real musicians and not use the same technology your co-worker uses for his joke songs nobody wants to hear," another wrote.

Listen to both songs below to compare them for yourselves. Mutoid Man's "Call of the Void" video is courtesy of Sargent House on YouTube.

Mutoid Man, 'Call of the Void'

Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Theme

Who Are Mutoid Man?

Mutoid Man is a supergroup that formed in 2012 and they've put out three studio albums and two EPs. The band is currently comprised of Cave In's Stephen Brodsky on vocals and guitar, High on Fire's Jeff Matz on bass and Converge's Ben Koller on drums.

Check out some other supergroups that were popular in the 2000s below.