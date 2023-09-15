16 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 8-14, 2023)

Hope you saved up your money! We've got lots of new tours this weekend, guaranteed to satisfy everyone from the indie, alt-rock fan to the most hardened of metalheads.

A whopping 16 new tours were announced this past week, including fresh dates from Extreme, From Ashes to New, Goatwhore, High on Fire and a special 60th birthday celebration run for Maynard James Keenan that pairs Puscifer and A Perfect Circle with Primus.

The G3 tour is back with guitar greats Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson. And Keane are going in back in time to celebrate 20 years of their Hope and Fears album. Meanwhile, Kansas continue their 50th anniversary run. Plus, Jenny Lewis, Brittany Howard and more drop new dates. So head below and see who's playing where and how you can get your tickets.

Extreme

Extreme 2023 press photo

Support Act Living Colour

Notes: This is the second U.S. leg of Extreme's "Thicker Than Blood" tour.

Ticketing Info: https://extreme-band.com/

Jan. 24 - Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Jan. 26 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Casino Resort

Jan. 27 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana Atlantic City

Jan. 30 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center

Jan. 31 - Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theater

Feb. 02 - Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Feb. 03 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

Feb. 06 - Munhall, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Feb. 07 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Egyptian Room

Feb. 09 - St. Louis, Mo. @ River City Casino and Hotel

Feb. 10 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort

Feb. 13 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Feb. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 16 - Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino

Feb. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues

Feb. 19 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Feb. 20 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues

Feb. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 24 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Feb. 25/24 -Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Wheatland

Feb. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Bellwether

Feb. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

March 2-7 - Miami, Fla. @ Monsters of Rock Cruise*

* Extreme only

From Ashes to New

from ashes to new

Support Act: The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath and Ekoh

Notes: Singer Matt Brandyberry notes, "This will be our biggest production and highest quality stage show yet." The band is supporting their Blackout album.

Ticketing Info: https://www.fromashestonew.com/tour

Nov. 21 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Nov. 22 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Nov. 24 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's

Nov. 25 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Nov. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground

Nov. 28 - Indianapolis, Ienn. @ The Vogue

Nov. 29 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre #

Nov. 30 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Dec. 1 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note

Dec. 3 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Dec. 4 - St Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Dec. 5 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s

Dec. 6 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Dec. 8 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

Dec. 10 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater

Dec. 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater #

Dec. 12 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave #

Dec. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Dec. 15 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Dec. 16 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

# From Ashes to New with The Word Alive & Ekoh only

Goatwhore

goatwhore

Support Act: Withered, Spiter

Notes: The tour comes in support of Goatwhore's Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven

Ticketing Info: https://www.metalblade.com/goatwhore/#tour

Nov. 03 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution Music Room

Nov. 04 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing

Nov. 05 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's Rock Club

Nov. 07 - Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Blind Pig

Nov. 08 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

Nov. 09 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Song And Dance

Nov. 10 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom

Nov. 11 - Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City Music Hall

Nov. 12 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Nov. 14 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Nov. 15 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet Brewing

Nov. 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

Nov. 17 - Huntington, W.V @ The Loud

Nov. 18 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506

Nov. 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Music Hall

Nov. 20 - Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern

Nov. 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl

Nov. 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit

Nov. 25 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Nov. 26 - Pensacola, Fla. @ The Handlebar

Haken

Haken

Support Act: None

Notes: On the "An Evening With Haken" tour, fans can expect Fauna in its entirety, and a whole lot of different Haken music old and new.

Ticketing Info: https://hakenmusic.com/tour/

Feb. 10 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

Feb. 11 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Feb. 15 – Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

Feb. 17 – Forth Worth, Texas @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Feb. 18 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 20 – St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Feb. 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Feb. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb. 23 – St. Charlies, Ill. @ The Arcada Theatre

Feb. 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Feb. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Feb. 27 – McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Feb. 28 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundtage

Feb. 29 – Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

March 1 – Somerville, Mass. @ Somerville Theatre

March 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

March 3 – Red Bank, N.J. @ The Vogel

March 5 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 6 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

High on Fire

high on fire

Support Act: Pallbearer

Notes: With an appearance at Levitation Fest booked, High on Fire built a small Western U.S. run around it.

Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/highonfireband?fbclid=IwAR1dQcS1tdPZPBusgxkFGQ6rnfNExYycPYxEx-WPWUZleMTJgxaOwH-61dY

Oct. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

Oct. 27 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s (Levitation Fest with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats)

Oct. 29 - Fort Collins, Colo @ Washington's

Oct. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ The Summit

Oct. 31 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

Nov. 2 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amp

Nov. 3 - Fresno, Calif. @ Fulton 55

Nov. 4 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

Brittany Howard

brittany howard

Support Act: L’Rain

Notes: After signing a new deal with Island Records, Howard will tour in support of new music expected this fall.

Ticketing Info: https://brittanyhoward.com

Nov. 6 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Blam

Nov. 7 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 9 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

Nov. 10 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

Nov. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Nov. 14 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov. 17 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

Kansas

kansas

Support Act: None.

Notes: These new shows are a continuation of the band's 50th Anniversary Tour.

Ticketing Info: https://www.kansasband.com/tour-dates/

Feb. 2 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theatre

Feb. 3 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall

March 1 - Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center

March 2 - Tysons, Va. @ Capital One Hall

March 8 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

March 9 - St. Joseph, Mo. @ Missouri Theater

March 22 - Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre

March 23 - Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre

April 5 - Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theater

April 6 - Elkhart, Ind. @ Lerner Theatre

April 12 - Champaign, Ill. @ Virginia Theatre

April 13 - Waukegan, Ind. @ Genesee Theatre

April 19 - Marietta, Ohio @ Peoples Bank Theatre

April 20 - Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre

April 26 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 27 - Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

May 2 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center*

May 4 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall*

May 10 - Concord, N.H. @ Capitol Center for the Arts

May 11 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

May 17 - Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center

May 18 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Keane

keane

Support Act: Still to be announced

Notes: The tour comes in support of the 20th anniversary of their Hopes and Fears debut album,

Ticketing Info: https://www.keanemusic.com/live/

Sept. 4 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Sept. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Sept. 6 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ TBA

Sept. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

Sept. 11 - Dallas, Texas @ The Majestic Theater

Sept. 12 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live At The Moody Theatre

Sept. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Sept. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Palace Theater

Sept. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

Sept. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sept. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Sept. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Sept. 24 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Krieg

krieg

Support Act: Cathedrals in the Night, Forest Thrall, Satanism, Black Sorcery, Bastard Cross (check dates for who is supporting on what show)

Notes: The Philadelphia-based black metallers are promoting their Ruiner album and "No Gardens Grow Here" single.

Ticketing Info: https://kriegofficial.bandcamp.com/?fbclid=IwAR3ElpoK7JlczkB7p0m5QmGILlmTYJaUxezPcOjp_qxcEjKUkpJVtm8p23g

Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Kingsland

Nov. 11 - Providence, R.I. @ Dusk

Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie

Jenny Lewis

jenny lewis

Support Act: Still to be announced

Notes: The "Joy'all Ball" tour dates come in support of her latest album, Joy/All.

Ticketing Info: https://www.jennylewis.com/#tour

Nov. 27 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall

Nov. 28 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater

Nov. 29 – Healdsburg, Calif. @ Little Saint

Dec. 1 – Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theatre

Dec. 2 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Dec. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

Dec. 5 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Dec. 6 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

Dec. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Mr. Big

mr. big 2023

Support Act: None

Notes: "The Big Finish" tour finds the band saying farewell after the death of founding drummer Pat Torpey in 2018. The group will play the Lean Into It album in its entirety.

Ticketing Info: http://www.mrbigsite.com

Jan. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop

Jan. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

Jan. 17 - Key West, Fla. @ Rokisland Fest

Jan. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

Jan. 21 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre

Jan. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Jan. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Jan. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Ludlow Garage

Jan. 28 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’S Rhythm Grille

Jan. 30 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

Jan. 31 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theater

Feb. 2 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 3 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Feb. 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall

Feb. 7 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

Feb. 9 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Feb. 14 - Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center

Feb. 16 - Des Plains, Ill. @ Des Plains Theatre

Feb. 17 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Feb. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre

Feb. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fitzgerald Theater

Feb. 23 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Feb. 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Mutoid Man

Sargent House

Support Act: Batch

Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/mutoidmanband

Nov. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

Nov. 09 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

Nov. 10 - New York City, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Nov. 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room

Nov. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Nov. 13 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom

Puscifer / A Perfect Circle / Primus

puscifer, a perfect circle, maynard james keenan, primus

Support Act: None, but special surprise guests are expected.

Notes: The "Sessanta" tour is meant to celebrate Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday. Each band will play full sets, but members of the other bands and special guests will join each of the groups during their stage time.

Ticketing Info: https://tour.puscifer.com

April 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

April 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Bowl

April 21 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

April 23 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

April 25 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 26 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Joe Satriani / Steve Vai / Eric Johnson (G3)

steve vai, joe satriani, eric johnson

Support Act: None

Notes: First conceived in 1995, the G3 tour reunites three of the most iconic guitar greats in one tour for 2024.

Ticketing Info: http://www.g3tour.com/2024.shtml

Jan. 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Jan. 25 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Resort & Casino

Jan. 26 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Jan. 29 - Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Jan. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre

Feb. 1 - Salem, Ore. @ Historic Elsinore Theatre

Feb. 2 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Reno

Feb. 3 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 5 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre

Feb. 7 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia

Feb. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre

Feb. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre

Sunn O))) Shoshin Duo

sunn o))) shoshin duo

Support Acts: Earth, Jesse Sykes, Phil Wandscher on select dates

Notes: Sunn O))) members Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malle return to the stage in their duo format.

Ticketing Info: See itinerary with ticketing links below.

Nov. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theater ^ [tickets]

Nov. 25 - Monterey, Calif. @ The Golden State Theatre * [tickets]

Nov. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco * [tickets]

Nov. 29 - Austin, Texas @ The Paramount Theatre * [tickets]

Nov. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ The Texas Theatre * [tickets]

Dec. 1 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall * [tickets]

Dec. 3 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel * [tickets]

Dec. 4 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre * [tickets]

Dec. 5 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Bijou Theatre * [tickets]

Dec. 6 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Saturn * [tickets]

^ w/ Earth (playing Earth 2), Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher

* w/ Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher

Toadies

Kirtland Records

Support Act: Local H

Ticketing Info: https://thetoadies.com/tour-dates/

Dec. 27 - Austin, Texas @ Emos

Dec. 28 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec

Dec. 29 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Dec. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Factory

Also of Note:

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

* Due to health concerns with singer Erik Gronwall, Skid Row and Buckcherry have shifted their fall touring to late February and March of 2024. The tour will now kick off Feb. 28 in Eugene, Oregon, running through March 23 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

Ticketing Info: https://www.skidrow.com/tour

* Canadian metallers 3 Inches of Blood will reunite for their first show since 2015, playing a hometown gig at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on Jan. 13, 2024. The venue also hosted the band's last gig on Nov. 7, 2015.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/3-inches-of-blood-vancouver-british-columbia-01-13-2024/event/11005F26C0E544F7

* Phish have announced plans to put on a summer 2024 festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware the weekend of Aug. 15-18, 2024. Ticketing details have not been released as of yet, but the band is directing fans to sign up at their website for updates.