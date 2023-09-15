16 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 8-14, 2023)
Hope you saved up your money! We've got lots of new tours this weekend, guaranteed to satisfy everyone from the indie, alt-rock fan to the most hardened of metalheads.
A whopping 16 new tours were announced this past week, including fresh dates from Extreme, From Ashes to New, Goatwhore, High on Fire and a special 60th birthday celebration run for Maynard James Keenan that pairs Puscifer and A Perfect Circle with Primus.
The G3 tour is back with guitar greats Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson. And Keane are going in back in time to celebrate 20 years of their Hope and Fears album. Meanwhile, Kansas continue their 50th anniversary run. Plus, Jenny Lewis, Brittany Howard and more drop new dates. So head below and see who's playing where and how you can get your tickets.
Extreme
Support Act Living Colour
Notes: This is the second U.S. leg of Extreme's "Thicker Than Blood" tour.
Ticketing Info: https://extreme-band.com/
Jan. 24 - Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Jan. 26 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Casino Resort
Jan. 27 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana Atlantic City
Jan. 30 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center
Jan. 31 - Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theater
Feb. 02 - Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Feb. 03 - Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park
Feb. 06 - Munhall, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Feb. 07 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Egyptian Room
Feb. 09 - St. Louis, Mo. @ River City Casino and Hotel
Feb. 10 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds Casino Resort
Feb. 13 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
Feb. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Feb. 16 - Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino
Feb. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues
Feb. 19 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Feb. 20 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues
Feb. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Feb. 24 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Feb. 25/24 -Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Wheatland
Feb. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Bellwether
Feb. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
March 2-7 - Miami, Fla. @ Monsters of Rock Cruise*
* Extreme only
From Ashes to New
Support Act: The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath and Ekoh
Notes: Singer Matt Brandyberry notes, "This will be our biggest production and highest quality stage show yet." The band is supporting their Blackout album.
Ticketing Info: https://www.fromashestonew.com/tour
Nov. 21 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
Nov. 22 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
Nov. 24 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's
Nov. 25 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Nov. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground
Nov. 28 - Indianapolis, Ienn. @ The Vogue
Nov. 29 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre #
Nov. 30 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Dec. 1 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note
Dec. 3 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Dec. 4 - St Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Dec. 5 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s
Dec. 6 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
Dec. 8 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios
Dec. 10 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater
Dec. 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater #
Dec. 12 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave #
Dec. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Dec. 15 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
Dec. 16 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
# From Ashes to New with The Word Alive & Ekoh only
Goatwhore
Support Act: Withered, Spiter
Notes: The tour comes in support of Goatwhore's Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven
Ticketing Info: https://www.metalblade.com/goatwhore/#tour
Nov. 03 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution Music Room
Nov. 04 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing
Nov. 05 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's Rock Club
Nov. 07 - Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Blind Pig
Nov. 08 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop
Nov. 09 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Song And Dance
Nov. 10 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom
Nov. 11 - Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City Music Hall
Nov. 12 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
Nov. 14 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus
Nov. 15 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet Brewing
Nov. 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery
Nov. 17 - Huntington, W.V @ The Loud
Nov. 18 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506
Nov. 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Music Hall
Nov. 20 - Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern
Nov. 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl
Nov. 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Conduit
Nov. 25 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Nov. 26 - Pensacola, Fla. @ The Handlebar
Haken
Support Act: None
Notes: On the "An Evening With Haken" tour, fans can expect Fauna in its entirety, and a whole lot of different Haken music old and new.
Ticketing Info: https://hakenmusic.com/tour/
Feb. 10 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre
Feb. 11 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Feb. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Feb. 15 – Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater
Feb. 17 – Forth Worth, Texas @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
Feb. 18 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 20 – St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Feb. 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s
Feb. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Feb. 23 – St. Charlies, Ill. @ The Arcada Theatre
Feb. 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Feb. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Feb. 27 – McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Feb. 28 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundtage
Feb. 29 – Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse
March 1 – Somerville, Mass. @ Somerville Theatre
March 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
March 3 – Red Bank, N.J. @ The Vogel
March 5 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
March 6 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage
High on Fire
Support Act: Pallbearer
Notes: With an appearance at Levitation Fest booked, High on Fire built a small Western U.S. run around it.
Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/highonfireband?fbclid=IwAR1dQcS1tdPZPBusgxkFGQ6rnfNExYycPYxEx-WPWUZleMTJgxaOwH-61dY
Oct. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
Oct. 27 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s (Levitation Fest with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats)
Oct. 29 - Fort Collins, Colo @ Washington's
Oct. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ The Summit
Oct. 31 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep
Nov. 2 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amp
Nov. 3 - Fresno, Calif. @ Fulton 55
Nov. 4 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre
READ MORE: High on Fire's Matt Pike + Jeff Matz Reveal Their Most Rewarding Tour Cycle
Brittany Howard
Support Act: L’Rain
Notes: After signing a new deal with Island Records, Howard will tour in support of new music expected this fall.
Ticketing Info: https://brittanyhoward.com
Nov. 6 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Blam
Nov. 7 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 9 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
Nov. 10 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall
Nov. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Nov. 14 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov. 17 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
Kansas
Support Act: None.
Notes: These new shows are a continuation of the band's 50th Anniversary Tour.
Ticketing Info: https://www.kansasband.com/tour-dates/
Feb. 2 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theatre
Feb. 3 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall
March 1 - Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center
March 2 - Tysons, Va. @ Capital One Hall
March 8 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre
March 9 - St. Joseph, Mo. @ Missouri Theater
March 22 - Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre
March 23 - Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre
April 5 - Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theater
April 6 - Elkhart, Ind. @ Lerner Theatre
April 12 - Champaign, Ill. @ Virginia Theatre
April 13 - Waukegan, Ind. @ Genesee Theatre
April 19 - Marietta, Ohio @ Peoples Bank Theatre
April 20 - Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre
April 26 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
April 27 - Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre
May 2 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center*
May 4 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall*
May 10 - Concord, N.H. @ Capitol Center for the Arts
May 11 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre
May 17 - Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center
May 18 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
Keane
Support Act: Still to be announced
Notes: The tour comes in support of the 20th anniversary of their Hopes and Fears debut album,
Ticketing Info: https://www.keanemusic.com/live/
Sept. 4 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Sept. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
Sept. 6 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ TBA
Sept. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
Sept. 11 - Dallas, Texas @ The Majestic Theater
Sept. 12 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live At The Moody Theatre
Sept. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Sept. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Palace Theater
Sept. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre
Sept. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sept. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
Sept. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
Sept. 24 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Krieg
Support Act: Cathedrals in the Night, Forest Thrall, Satanism, Black Sorcery, Bastard Cross (check dates for who is supporting on what show)
Notes: The Philadelphia-based black metallers are promoting their Ruiner album and "No Gardens Grow Here" single.
Ticketing Info: https://kriegofficial.bandcamp.com/?fbclid=IwAR3ElpoK7JlczkB7p0m5QmGILlmTYJaUxezPcOjp_qxcEjKUkpJVtm8p23g
Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Kingsland
Nov. 11 - Providence, R.I. @ Dusk
Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie
Jenny Lewis
Support Act: Still to be announced
Notes: The "Joy'all Ball" tour dates come in support of her latest album, Joy/All.
Ticketing Info: https://www.jennylewis.com/#tour
Nov. 27 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall
Nov. 28 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater
Nov. 29 – Healdsburg, Calif. @ Little Saint
Dec. 1 – Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theatre
Dec. 2 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Dec. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre
Dec. 5 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Dec. 6 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
Dec. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Mr. Big
Support Act: None
Notes: "The Big Finish" tour finds the band saying farewell after the death of founding drummer Pat Torpey in 2018. The group will play the Lean Into It album in its entirety.
Ticketing Info: http://www.mrbigsite.com
Jan. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop
Jan. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
Jan. 17 - Key West, Fla. @ Rokisland Fest
Jan. 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
Jan. 21 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre
Jan. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
Jan. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Jan. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Ludlow Garage
Jan. 28 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’S Rhythm Grille
Jan. 30 - Portland, Maine @ Aura
Jan. 31 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theater
Feb. 2 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Feb. 3 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse
Feb. 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall
Feb. 7 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall
Feb. 9 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Feb. 14 - Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center
Feb. 16 - Des Plains, Ill. @ Des Plains Theatre
Feb. 17 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
Feb. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre
Feb. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fitzgerald Theater
Feb. 23 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
Feb. 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Mutoid Man
Support Act: Batch
Ticketing Info: https://linktr.ee/mutoidmanband
Nov. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery
Nov. 09 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
Nov. 10 - New York City, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Nov. 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room
Nov. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair
Nov. 13 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom
Puscifer / A Perfect Circle / Primus
Support Act: None, but special surprise guests are expected.
Notes: The "Sessanta" tour is meant to celebrate Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday. Each band will play full sets, but members of the other bands and special guests will join each of the groups during their stage time.
Ticketing Info: https://tour.puscifer.com
April 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
April 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
April 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Bowl
April 21 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
April 23 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
April 25 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 26 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Joe Satriani / Steve Vai / Eric Johnson (G3)
Support Act: None
Notes: First conceived in 1995, the G3 tour reunites three of the most iconic guitar greats in one tour for 2024.
Ticketing Info: http://www.g3tour.com/2024.shtml
Jan. 23 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Jan. 25 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Resort & Casino
Jan. 26 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Ballroom
Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Jan. 29 - Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
Jan. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre
Feb. 1 - Salem, Ore. @ Historic Elsinore Theatre
Feb. 2 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Reno
Feb. 3 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Feb. 5 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre
Feb. 7 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia
Feb. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre
Feb. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre
Sunn O))) Shoshin Duo
Support Acts: Earth, Jesse Sykes, Phil Wandscher on select dates
Notes: Sunn O))) members Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malle return to the stage in their duo format.
Ticketing Info: See itinerary with ticketing links below.
Nov. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theater ^ [tickets]
Nov. 25 - Monterey, Calif. @ The Golden State Theatre * [tickets]
Nov. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco * [tickets]
Nov. 29 - Austin, Texas @ The Paramount Theatre * [tickets]
Nov. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ The Texas Theatre * [tickets]
Dec. 1 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall * [tickets]
Dec. 3 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel * [tickets]
Dec. 4 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre * [tickets]
Dec. 5 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Bijou Theatre * [tickets]
Dec. 6 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Saturn * [tickets]
^ w/ Earth (playing Earth 2), Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher
* w/ Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher
Toadies
Support Act: Local H
Ticketing Info: https://thetoadies.com/tour-dates/
Dec. 27 - Austin, Texas @ Emos
Dec. 28 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec
Dec. 29 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Dec. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Factory
Also of Note:
* Due to health concerns with singer Erik Gronwall, Skid Row and Buckcherry have shifted their fall touring to late February and March of 2024. The tour will now kick off Feb. 28 in Eugene, Oregon, running through March 23 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.
Ticketing Info: https://www.skidrow.com/tour
* Canadian metallers 3 Inches of Blood will reunite for their first show since 2015, playing a hometown gig at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on Jan. 13, 2024. The venue also hosted the band's last gig on Nov. 7, 2015.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/3-inches-of-blood-vancouver-british-columbia-01-13-2024/event/11005F26C0E544F7
* Phish have announced plans to put on a summer 2024 festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware the weekend of Aug. 15-18, 2024. Ticketing details have not been released as of yet, but the band is directing fans to sign up at their website for updates.