On Monday night (April 8), Halestorm's Lzzy Hale joined Loudwire Nights to discuss the recent news that she will be fronting Skid Row for a handful of shows.

"I haven't heard one negative comment and it's just giving everybody a reason to smile and that's what it's all about," Hale told host Chuck Armstrong. "It's bigger than us doing some gigs — this is amazing and what a beautiful thing to be part of."

Hale was quick to share her own fandom for Skid Row as she revealed just how important the band is to her own musical journey.

"For me, it's full circle," she admitted.

"You have to understand, I'm a weird in-betweener. When I was 11 through 13, I was into '80s metal, like Cinderella and Skid Row and all of that. But I was also getting into nu-metal in the early-2000s, Disturbed and Sevendust and Tool. The crazy thing about Skid Row is that they were the ones that carried me through over that bridge. They had the big choruses and everything, but then they had those later albums that were very present with the times and the weird, seedy underbelly that was the '90s. They bridged that gap for me."

She joked about how freaked out she would have been as a teenager if she knew she would front Skid Row one day.

"I keep joking with the boys, I'm like, 'Hey guys, thanks for finally opening up my VHS audition tape from '96. Glad it made it in the mail."

How Skid Row Helped Shape Lzzy Hale's Personal Mission Statement

Last time Hale joined Loudwire Nights, she discussed her life's mission statement: Say "Yes" to adventure.

That mission became clear to Hale when she was 13 years old, so given the timing of that, Chuck asked her if Skid Row played a part in her constant pursuit of adventure.

She answered quickly: "Absolutely."

"I still wear those things on my sleeve to the point that it's becoming a little annoying in demos," Hale added. "We're writing a [Halestorm] record right now and I'm just going full on — it's been kind of like peeling back the onion to ask, 'What started all this?'"

Hale said that the timing of the Skid Row opportunity is serendipitous because she is writing new songs for Halestorm that highlight the band's influence on her life.

"It's almost like feeling like you're in the right place at the right time doing something," she confessed.

"You may not ever know what that something is, but you feel kind of connected to everybody in a weird way. Not to be all 'woo woo' about this stuff because I've never been that kind of girl, but I'm also like, uh, there could be something else going on in the universe."

What Else Did Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

When fans can expect Halestorm's next record: "I love putting out dates because they never work out, but I'm going to do it anyway. Let's make promises we can't keep, but we're hoping to have the album done and dusted by the end of April...we're going to try to put out some stuff as soon as possible."

Halestorm and I Prevail might collaborate together during their tour, both onstage and in the studio: "It's unlike anything that I've really ever done before."

A fun full-circle moment with her friend and songwriting partner, Scott Stevens of the Exies

