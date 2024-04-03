Would Lzzy Hale Consider Becoming Skid Row’s Permanent Singer?

Would Halestorm's Lzzy Hale consider becoming Skid Row's permanent vocalist?

Fans were likely surprised recently when singer Erik Gronwall stepped down from his role fronting Skid Row and Halestorm's Lzzy Hale agreeing to help the band complete their current run of tour dates. But how does Hale feel about a more permanent role in Skid Row?

What Lzzy Hale Said About a Future With Skid Row

Hale addressed her association with Skid Row in a recent interview with Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, opening to the idea of continuing with the band beyond the final fill-in dates for the current tour.

When asked point blank about the possibility of more shows beyond her current fill-in dates, Hale told Carr, "You never know. I will say something that most likely will happen is that these will not be the only four dates you ever hear. I will say that."

She went on to add, "As far as me being the permanent member of Skid Row, we're gonna all have to find a plateau [laughs] in our schedules to do that. But you never know. Sounds like a pretty good gig for me, if I ever get to that point."

Why Playing With Skid Row Matters to Lzzy Hale

Within the discussion with Carr, Hale explained, "It just goes so much deeper for me than just helping out some friends," then discussing how much of an impact musically they had on her formative years digesting music.

"I can honestly tell you right now that I would not be the rocker that I am today without Skid Row and those albums, because not only did they have those beautiful melodies and the vocal prowess and the riffs and the loud noise that I loved, but then the subject matter they were talking about was always very real and it hit me at the right time in the right place," added Hale.

She later added, "I'm helping out my buddies. Everybody's doing it for the right reasons. And so it's a beautiful thing."

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Speaks With WDHA's Terrie Carr About Playing With Skid Row

Where You Can See Lzzy Hale With Skid Row

At present, there are four shows on Skid Row's schedule that will feature Hale as the band's lead vocalist. The first comes May 17 at the Walker's Bluff Casino Resort in Carterville, Ill., with the band traveling to Riverside, Iowa's Riverside Casino & Golf Resort the following night (May 18).

The other two days also fall on consecutive nights, with the first in Sparks, Nev., at the Nugget Casino Resort on May 31 and the Hard Rock Live Sacramento playing host to the band June 1 in Wheatland, Calif. Tickets are available through the Skid Row website.

Where Else You Can See Lzzy Hale in 2024

Halestorm still remains Lzzy Hale's priority, with the band already booked for a major summer tour with I Prevail. Dates kick off July 9 in Raleigh, N.C. and continue through their Oct. 12 appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Calif. All Halestorm tour dates are currently on sale.