Evanescence + Halestorm Announce 2024 Co-Headline Tour

The teasing is over, as Evanescence and Halestorm have confirmed a 2024 run of co-headline shows that are set to take place in Canada. The Warning will provide support.

The two acts started teasing their live run last week, simultaneously posting teasers in which a microphone swung back and forth, alternating between Halestorm and Evanescence's respective logos. At the end of the teaser, a maple leaf was displayed with the words "Tuesday," confirming when the announcement would arrive.

The trek starts Oct. 15 in Vancouver and runs through Oct. 29 in London, Ontario. Dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.

Pre-sales begin tomorrow at 10AM local time, with tickets going on sale this Friday (April 26).

Halestorm have reportedly been working on new music to follow their 2022 album, Back From the Dead. No official details on the new album have been released as of yet.

Evanescence, meanwhile, also appear due for a new album, with 2021's The Bitter Truth being their most recent release.

READ MORE: Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Names Her Favorite Evanescence Song

Tickets can be found either through Halestorm or Evanescence's respective websites.

Evanescence / Halestorm / The Warning 2024 Tour Dates

Oct. 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 16 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

Oct. 18 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 20 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Oct. 22 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Oct. 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Oct. 26 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 28 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 29 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens