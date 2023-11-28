Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Names Her Favorite Evanescence Song

Halestorm and Evanescence have shared the stage quite a few times in recent years, with a fast friendship forming between singers Lzzy Hale and Amy Lee. So it's probably no surprise that Hale is a fan of the band as well. In fact, during a recent feature dedicated to the celebration of Evanescence's Fallen album, Hale was prepared to name her favorite Evanescence song.

The Halestorm vocalist actually bandied about a few possibilities before settling on the song from the Amy Lee-led band that she would call her favorite. As she explained to Metal Hammer, “Originally I’d have said 'Going Under,' because that hooked me even beyond 'Bring Me To Life' – I love that song so much, and one of these days I’ll sing it in karaoke. But right now, it’s 'Tourniquet' because that song makes me so happy. It means so much more to me now than it did in 2003 as I’ve grown with it.”

Though never issued as a single, "Tourniquet" has remained one of the band's most popular songs, currently amongst their Top 10 streamed tracks on Spotify with over 53 million plays on the streaming platform. It's also been a fairly popular live song for the group as well, ranking as their 21st most played track appearing at over 160 shows.

Evanescence, "Tourniquet"

Why Evanescence's Fallen Was Such an Important Album to Lzzy Hale

As stated, Hale's favorite Evanescence song choice came as part of a bigger feature from Metal Hammer celebrating the 2003 breakout album Fallen, which is currently 20 years old now. The Halestorm singer added to her commentary on the record noting what a key album it was in the rock world at that point in time.

"For me personally, it was extremely vindicating," says Hale of witnessing Evanescene's breakout. "We had already been a band for a while and there were a lot of roadblocks that we were having a hard time getting through – the biggest being that we were a female-fronted rock band. Evanescence breaking out proved everybody wrong. It gave me hope, it was a huge middle finger to something we’d been dealing with firsthand.”

Reflecting on the Fallen album, she adds, “The entire album is such a beautiful collection and there’s no filler. There are people who relate to that record all over the world; it touched so many different people in so many different languages. They dove headfirst into the shark tank and showed everyone else the way.”

Evanescence's Fallen By the Numbers + Trophies

Evanescence's Fallen album was released on March 4, 2003. The album started to pick up momentum thanks to airplay from the first single, "Bring Me to Life," which featured a guest vocal by Paul McCoy of the band 12 Stones. With a boost from a feature on the Daredevil soundtrack at the time, the song shot to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts, while also peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Going Under," the second single, topped out at No. 5 Alternative Airplay and No. 26 Mainstream Rock, while the third single, "My Immortal," hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. A fourth song, "Everybody's Fool," charted in 11 countries, but just cracked the Alternative Airplay chart in the U.S., peaking at No. 36.

Music from the Fallen album yielded six Grammy nominations, with the band taking home Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance.

The Fallen album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and placed at No. 19 overall for the decade. It has since become a Diamond seller in the U.S. with over 10 million copies sold, while an estimated 17 million copies of Fallen have reportedly been sold worldwide.

