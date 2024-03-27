Skid Row have split with singer Erik Gronwall in a new statement, and a modern icon will fill in for a handful of their shows later this year — Halestorm's Lzzy Hale.

The news comes from a post on the band's social media, which described Gronwall's departure as "amicable." The singer, who'd fronted Skid Row since March of 2022 and sang on their latest album The Gang's All Here, chose to step away from the band to focus on his health, as he'd previously battled leukemia.

Hale will sing for Skid Row during their U.S. shows in May and June. See the list of dates toward the bottom of the page.

Gronwall Announces Departure From Skid Row

Gronwall shared a statement regarding his departure from the group and his health. Read it below.

I got the opportunity to join this incredible band 6 months after my treatment against leukemia. And one month after that I was on a world tour with Skid f**** Row. Wow! It was a dream come true. However, it proved challenging touring the world with an impaired immune system, which is a result of my bone marrow transplant. I respect and understand that Skid Row is a touring band but since I can't prioritize my health being in the band, I have decided that it's better for me to step aside. I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love and respect my health more. I'm getting stronger and healthier every day but after consulting my doctor I need to allow myself more time to recover, which I can't do as the lead singer of Skid Row. That's why I have reached the tough decision to move on. I want to thank the guys for this incredible opportunity. And I want to thank all the Skid Row fans who accepted me as the lead singer of this iconic band. Health first!

Gronwall was officially named the vocalist of Skid Row in March of 2022 after the group split with ZP Theart, who'd previously fronted DragonForce. Gronwall had competed on Swedish Idol in the past, singing Skid Row's hit "18 and Life" during his audition in 2009.

READ MORE: Rock + Metal Bands Who Have Never Had a Lineup Change

We wish Gronwall the best moving forward.

Halestorm Has Covered Skid Row in the Past

Hale has experience singing Skid Row songs, as Halestorm covered "Slave to the Grind" for their 2011 release Reanimate: The Covers EP. Listen below.

Halestorm - 'Slave to the Grind' (Skid Row Cover)

Skid Row 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Lzzy Hale

May 17 - Carterville, Ill. @ Walker's Bluff Casino Resort

May 18 - Riverside, Iowa @ Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

May 31 - Reno, Nev. @ Nugget Casino Resort

June 1 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento