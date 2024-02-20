What are the most played live songs from hair metal's biggest bands?

It was a decade of decadence, big hair, bigger hits and we're sure if you were alive in the '80s these were all the songs you were just waiting to hear at a show.

Thanks to concert archive Setlist.fm, we've been able to scan the touring histories of hair metal's biggest acts to see what songs they've played the most over the years.

Would you suspect that Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" is not their most played song? Or that it's not even the second most? Would it surprise you to find out that Poison's second most played song was never a radio single? Or that Warrant's "Cherry Pie" wasn't even among their top three most played?

See what other revelations pop up about the most frequently played live songs of hair metal's biggest acts in the gallery below.

The Most Played Song Live by 20 Big Hair Metal Bands Big hair, bigger hits!

