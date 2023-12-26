One Big Thing Sebastian Bach Thinks Could Have Helped Classic Skid Row Lineup Stay Together

One of the most in-demand reunions in rock and metal is the classic lineup of Skid Row and, in a recent interview, the estranged Sebastian Bach reveals there is one big thing he thinks could have helped keep that lineup together back in the mid-'90s. He also thinks there's still a chance they could all get back together.

Bach was fired from Skid Row in 1996 and the band has had five singers since his exit, the current being 36-year-old Swedish singer Erik Grönwall.

Why Sebastian Bach Still Thinks a Classic Skid Row Reunion Can Happen

As a guest on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Bach is asked about whether or not he believes the classic lineup of him, Rob Affuso, Scott Hill, Dave 'Snake' Sabo and Rachel Bolan will ever get back together.

"Well, I do think so, because I really think that the main reason that that hasn't happened is because of business," Bach reasons (transcription via Blabbermouth), noting, "We haven't been in the same room since 1996. That's a fact. So I don't have anything against anybody from 1996. I don't even barely remember 1996. [Laughs] So, I mean, the fact that we're all still alive, I would say, yes, I think if we can figure out the business side of it, then there's no reason why not to."

Last year, Sabo expressed that while there are significant financial offers for Skid Row's classic lineup to reunite, his own happiness is the priority and he doesn't want to tour like other bands with high-profile disputes who use separate buses and don't interact with one another until it's time to hit the stage. The guitarist said of a mild attempt at getting everyone back together that they "couldn't even get past the point of simple texting."

Bach, however, did recruit classic Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso to play on his new single "What Do I Got to Lose?" which came out earlier this month.

READ MORE: 'None Of Us' in Skid Row Want to Reunite With Sebastian Bach, Says Dave 'Snake' Sabo

How Sebastian Bach Thinks Classic Skid Row Lineup Could've Stayed Together

Internal strife is something every band has to deal with it some point and there are many different ways to handle it. Obviously, making a lineup change can be a difficult but necessary option, and Bach feels there is one major step they could have taken to prevent a fracture in the band from becoming a complete break.

"I'm sure you've seen the Metallica documentary Some Kind of Monster where they have all the therapist [Phil Towle] and everybody. 'We have to stop at 4PM' I'm sure you've seen that. It's all about the band working with a therapist," the singer prefaces, adding, "Skid Row never worked with no therapist. We didn't have anybody at all trying to help us out or be a mediator — that never happened ever."

Some Kind of Monster peeled back the curtain on some of the ugliest dynamics between band members, but it's not a situation that is unique to Metallica, as Bach addresses when stating, "So, I don't understand when I read, like, a book on Aerosmith or a book on Motley Crue or a book on the Red Hot Chili Peppers — all these bands have therapists that work stuff out in between the band members."

The singer further laments, "I don't understand why we never even tried anything like that. We can't even text each other. Well, why does every other band get [a therapist], but we don't? So that kind of pisses me off a bit."

Watch more from the podcast interview below.