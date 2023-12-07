Sebastian Bach has released a defiant new single titled "What Do I Got to Lose?," his first song in nearly a decade. You can watch the music video below.

"What Do I Got to Lose?" marks Bach's first release since his 2014 album Give 'Em Hell. The singer co-wrote the new track with Myles Kennedy (Slash, Alter Bridge) and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Slash, Mammoth WVH), who also lent his production talents here. Slash bassist Todd Kerns also performs on the song alongside guitarist Devin Bronson and drummer Jeremy Colson.

"To me, 'What Do I Got to Lose?' is the perfect sentiment for me right now," Bach said in a statement. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old-school style."

The "What Do I Got to Lose?" video, which shows Bach cruising through the desert in a convertible and performing with a full band, also features several familiar faces. His ex-bandmate and former Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso makes an appearance, as does actor and comedian Craig Gass. His wife, Suzanne Le Bach, also plays a scantily clad car wash attendant. There's even a cameo from "Gene Simmons" — that is, a hitchhiker dressed as the Demon.

Sebastian Bach, "What Do I Got to Lose?"

Sebastian Bach 2024 Plans

"What Do I Got to Lose?" is the opening shot off a new album from Bach, scheduled to arrive in 2024. He has not announced a title or release date yet. He's also got a handful of live dates booked for next year, with more to come soon.

You can see Bach's current list of upcoming tour dates below.

Sebastian Bach 2024 Tour Dates



Feb. 24 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Rock From the Heart, Palace Theatre

Feb. 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ The '80s Cruise 2024

April 14 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show

April 26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Summer Breeze 2024

April 27 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Tork 'n' Roll

April 28 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio (with Mr. Big)

April 30 - Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro del Museo

May 01 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Obras (with Mr. Big)

May 03 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big)

May 09 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville 2024